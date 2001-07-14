VIA optronics AG Achieves IATF 16949 Certification

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that VIA optronics AG and VIA optronics GmbH have attained IATF 16949 certification for automotive quality management systems for its Nuremberg, Germany headquarters and manufacturing site.

“This certification underlines our capabilities to serve the automotive market and enables us to provide our products and solutions to an even broader number of automotive and industrial customers. With our cutting-edge optical bonding technology, sensor, and touch solutions as well as camera and display integration capabilities for cockpits and auto interiors, we see ourselves perfectly positioned to serve our increasing number of automotive and industrial customers, especially in the growing market of electric vehicles,” said Jürgen Eichner, CEO & Founder of VIA optronics. “This achievement was made possible by our talented team and their outstanding efforts. We are committed to manufacturing the highest quality products and are confident that this certification is an important step in further strengthening our position as an established supplier to the automotive industry.”

The IATF 16949 is a technical specification aimed at the development of a process-oriented quality management system that provides for continual improvement, defect prevention and reduction of variation and waste in the automotive industry supply chain and assembly process.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Further information on the Company can be found in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”), which the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at VIA’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.via-optronics.com%2Finvestors%2Ffinancial-and-filings%2Fannual-reports%2Fdefault.aspx. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by contacting the investor relations team via the information provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. See the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for risk factors and additional information.

