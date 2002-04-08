Lilium appoints Karim Jalbout as Chief People Officer

MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. ( LILM) (“Lilium”), positioned to be a global leader in regional electric air mobility, has announced the appointment of Karim Jalbout to its Senior Leadership Team as Chief People Officer, beginning in January 2022.

Karim brings exceptional talent leadership most recently serving as a lead partner for Private Equity & Technology at Egon Zehnder, the global leadership advisory and executive search firm. At Egon Zehnder, Karim advised listed and high growth global companies on transformational leadership, executive search, talent potential, board and team effectiveness, IPO readiness, and Diversity & Inclusion initiatives.

Prior to Egon Zehnder, Karim led Global Customer Propositions & Sales at Sony Ericsson Mobile where he worked closely with the product and software functions. He started his career at Diageo where he held brand and commercial roles in North America, Europe, Russia and Africa.

“I’m delighted to welcome Karim to Lilium,” said Daniel Wiegand, Lilium’s Co-Founder and CEO. “He will play a crucial role in supporting and growing our team as we pursue our mission of building radically better ways of moving. Karim’s experience of working side-by-side with everyone from engineers through to investors means that he has the ideal background for our team.”

“I am excited to be joining an awesome team at Lilium to help build something truly visionary. This is a unique opportunity to redefine the future of mobility by unleashing the potential of our leaders to accelerate delivering our mission of sustainable air travel,” said Karim Jalbout.

At Lilium, Karim will increase Lilium's focus on personal and leadership development as well as work with the Senior Leadership Team and Board on continuing to build an engaged and motivated culture. He will catalyze the organization in attracting and developing leaders for the growing global Lilium team.

Karim earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University in Canada and completed his Executive Education at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is also a certified Executive Coach.

About Lilium:

Lilium ( LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, commercial operations are projected to begin in 2024. Lilium’s 700+ strong team includes approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

