First American Docutech Doubles Capacity for Loan Document Fulfillment with New Print and Mail Facility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First American Docutech Doubles Capacity for Loan Document Fulfillment with New Print and Mail Facility

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

First American Docutech®, the leading provider of document%2C+eSign%2C+eClose+and+print+fulfillment+technology+for+the+mortgage+industry, and member of the First American family of companies, announced today the opening of a third print and mail facility to meet growing demand for loan document fulfillment. Located in Irving, Texas, the new facility and automated technology will double First American Docutech’s production capacity.

“While tremendous progress has been made in the pursuit of paperless loan processes, the ability to support the increasing printing and mailing documents needs of lenders is critical,” said Amy Brandt, president at First American Docutech. “As lenders transition more of their loan processes to a digital workflow, we’re committed to supporting and streamlining the entire mortgage workflow, including printed loan document fulfillment, with compliant services, while reducing lenders’ operational costs. The new facility reflects this commitment, increasing our document delivery capacity, while enhancing regulatory compliance and quality assurance.”

The opening of Docutech’s third fulfilment center supports ongoing growth in demand for its print services, which has increased 50% in volume since March 2020. Average daily loan packages and average number of pages printed daily have both increased by nearly 100% since 2019. The new center also provides support for First American Docutech’s new fulfillment API service, which enables any lender to easily utilize the company’s print and mail services, regardless of the document generation engine utilized to deliver all state and federally compliant investor documents, as well as custom documents and disclosures.

The state and federal laws that make electronic loan closings possible include protections for consumers who do not wish to use an electronic signing process. If consumers do not choose the digital option, printed loan documents must be provided at least three business days before the scheduled closing to avoid liability under the Dodd-Frank Act’s mortgage disclosure rules.

First American Docutech provides lenders flexibility and security with always ready print fulfilment centers, loan document origination system data pushback, and detailed compliance reporting. The new fulfillment center provides lenders with added peace of mind through redundant print and mail services for business continuity, reducing compliance risk and providing safeguards against potential service disruptions at individual facilities.

About First American Docutech

First American Docutech provides an end-to-end integrated digital mortgage experience that enables lenders to accelerate the real estate closing process. The company digitizes and streamlines the creation, delivery, execution and perfection of mortgage documents. First American Docutech sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.firstam.com%2Fdocutech or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter %40Docutech.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005080r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005080/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment