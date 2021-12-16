Winners, Inc. subsidiary VegasWinners Executes Agreement with Spartan Casino, a Blockchain-Based Online Casino & Sportsbook

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced today it has executed an agreement with blockchain-based online casino and sportsbook Titan Corp. d/b/a Spartan Casino.

Spartan Casino is engaged in the development of a new and improved casino model that intends to create a paradigm shift in the online gambling industry by implementing a blockchain-based ecosystem with its own set of smart contracts and custom live dealer games to meet online gambling requirements. The ultimate goal of Spartan Casino is to remove the risks inherent in the current system by making it decentralized, transparent, and trustworthy for everyone involved. Spartan Casino and VegasWinners desire to work together in a joint venture promotion of Spartan Casino's casino model.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWinners shall appear as a Spokesperson and Brand Ambassador of Spartan Casino and Spartan Casino's online gaming products through the production of promotional videos. In addition, Mr. Root on behalf of VegasWinners shall serve as a member of the Spartan Casino's Advisory Board. Spartan Casino shall promote VegasWinners on its website and promotional materials as a Sports Handicapper with link to VegasWinners.

Commencing January 1st 2022, VegasWinners shall receive $5,000 per promotional video made by VegasWinners and hosted by Mr. Root for Spartan Casino. VegasWinners shall produce between one to ten promotional videos per month. Additionally, VegasWinners shall receive commission equal to 10% of Spartan Casino revenue generated from the direct and indirect efforts of VegasWinners.

Kavita S. Naithaani, CEO of Titan Corp. stated "We are very excited to onboard Wayne Allyn Root as our Brand Ambassador. We are confident that his knowledge and experience in the gaming industry and his versatile background will take this Partnership to a new level. Welcome Wayne."

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWinners stated, "We are very excited to announce this joint venture with Spartan Casino. Our Company VegasWinners is in the business of predicting the winners of sporting events within the USA, for an audience of U.S. sports bettors. This deal with Spartan Casino has the potential to expand our reach to a global audience of bettors outside the USA. It accomplishes two goals. We add a new revenue stream for VegasWinners as we receive a percentage of revenues from Spartan Casino for our promotion of their casino and sportsbook to a global audience outside the USA and we brand our VegasWinners name to that same global audience of casino and sports bettors outside the USA."

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

Gambling and gaming are two of the world's most popular forms of entertainment. In 2017, the global gambling industry was valued at $533 billion - a figure that has since continued to rise with future predictions, putting projected growth at $1 trillion by the year 2022. As the online gambling market continues to experience consistent growth, spurred on by the emergence of new technologies and the increased accessibility of the internet, online casinos are coming out on top as the fastest growing iGaming segment.

Multiple suppliers have already demonstrated the desire for Blockchain-based casinos. The blockchain's clever implementation and the security it provides enable for exponential growth that far outpaces that of traditional and present online casinos. The decentralization and security that characterize the major cryptocurrencies account for most of this growth. Due to economic and legal barriers, online gaming is generally geographically divided. Cryptocurrency-based online casinos and gambling platforms are, by definition, agnostic to the flat currency used to purchase the tokens. As a result, the transparent peer-to-peer nature of cryptocurrency transactions will aid in the development of customer confidence.

ABOUT SPARTAN CASINO

Spartan is start up innovative casino which intends to generate passive income for all token holders within the platform. Spartan Casino intends to let you dive into a new realm of live dealer casino gaming with a fun, fast, provably fair and immersive iGaming experience.

Spartan Casino is developing a next generation platform using the familiar Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. Within the BEP 20 standard IRON BAR and WARRIOR tokens, holders will receive dividends in BNB and BUSD every 24 hours. Each time a player loses a bet, the funds go into a liquidity pool and simultaneously Spartan Casino profits are paid out to token holders on a daily basis. Furthermore, Spartan Casino plans to add more crypto pairs to gamble on the platform which will create more passive income for Spartan players.

A robust protocol for trustless and decentralized casino gaming in combination with the live dealer will position Spartan Casino as the future of BSC gambling Dapps and will unlock new possibilities for players, operators and advertisers alike. The recently launched casino, exclusive and original game offerings, and the innovative take on blockchain based games create a platform for partnerships with leading live dealership game providers.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWinners is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit website, twitter, facebook and Instagram.

