Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Teladoc Health Improves Access to Whole-Person Care Through an Expanded Partnership with National Labor Alliance

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

National Labor Alliance expands exclusive relationship with Teladoc Health, provides full-suite of whole-person care services

PURCHASE, NY, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced an expanded partnership with the National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (NLA), the largest alliance of labor unions and labor management coalitions, to offer its full suite of virtual care products and services. Teladoc Health’s general medical, specialty care, mental health, expert medical services, chronic condition management, and virtual primary care programs will now be available as part of the exclusive endorsement to the NLA’s Coalitions, their member Funds and their six million members across all 50 states.

The comprehensive offering creates a whole person approach to deliver quality, cost effective healthcare that Labor Fund Leadership can provide to their members with a high degree of confidence that care outcomes will be improved and healthcare costs reduced. As part of the full-suite of services, members will have access to both myStrength Complete and Primary 360 – two services launched by Teladoc Health in 2021 offering full spectrum stepped-care mental health support and virtual primary care respectively.

“Teladoc Health’s whole-person virtual care services are ideal for Labor members as leaving work for medical care is consequential: the member isn’t paid for hours lost, those lost hours don’t count towards eligibility and it affects employer contributions to the health and welfare Fund,” said Lou Malzone, managing director of the National Labor Alliance. “There is also no other entity able to provide the depth and breadth of services through both a single contract and a single mobile application for members.”

The National Labor Alliance first partnered with Teladoc Health in 2016 for the company’s Expert Medical Services, and as the member organization experienced clear value from that offering expanded the endorsement in 2020 to include general medical, dermatology and mental health services.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with the National Labor Alliance as they fully embrace the value of whole-person virtual care to help reduce costs, expedite access to care and improve overall quality of care,” said Kelly Bliss, president of US Group Health at Teladoc Health.

About the National Labor Alliance
The National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (NLA) is the largest alliance of labor unions (Taft-Hartley funds) and labor management coalitions. Our members are purchasers of a wide variety of health services, working together to increase the values in their offerings and benefits. Our members are located throughout the United States and Canada. They serve over 6 million covered lives combined.

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Media Contact
Carolyn Edwards
[email protected]
(321) 795-1952


