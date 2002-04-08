VSBLTY & RADARAPP WIFI6-BASED SURVEILLANCE NETWORK BEING INSTALLED IN ADDITIONAL MEXICO CITY COUNTY

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that, in conjunction with RADARApp, the Mexico City county of Magdalena Contreras will be the first to receive an edge cloud hybrid deployment that enables the borough infrastructure to work in synergy with citizen homes to lower crime rates.

The Phase One deployment includes smart cameras, using VSBLTY artificial intelligence technology and the industry’s most advanced analytics, being installed in public locations, in addition to other security devices, to create a WiFi6-based surveillance network. The Phase One smart cameras, all of which will be utilizing advanced VSBLTY AI analytics and RADARApp technology, will provide detailed automated security data to local law enforcement and safety alerts to residents on their mobile phones.

The Magdalena Contreras security network is a more advanced version of the world’s first WiFi6-based surveillance network using RADARApp intelligent cameras that are deployed in Benito Juarez, a neighboring borough, and has resulted in that community’s citizens feeling they live in the safest borough in Mexico City and the second safest in all of Mexico, according to a 2021 survey recently released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). Smart cameras in communities provide concurrent alerting functionality for personal mobile phones and law enforcement, a security strategy that has proved to be highly effective in reducing crime and enabling citizens to increasingly feel more secure.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “This ground-breaking security technology not only connects the community’s citizens but also law enforcement personnel and police stations using a collaboration of Intel® and RadarApp technology, all, powered by VSBLTY AI analytics.” He added, “The security networks we are pioneering in Mexico City are setting the standard for how citizens can be protected and crime reduced in towns and cities throughout the world.”

Alejandro Chico, Chief Commercial Officer of RADARApp, a leading Smart City Solutions provider, said that the Magdalena Contreras security network will be the first of its kind worldwide. “Our three-year objective is to increase citizens’ perception of security by 50 percent and to reduce actual crime rates by at least 20 percent.” He added, “The success of our smart cameras in other Mexico City communities in reducing crime and enabling citizens to increasingly feel more secure gives us great confidence in our ability to achieve these objectives.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

Harbor Access LLC

Jonathan Paterson, 203-862-0492

[email protected]

Graham Farell, +1-416-842 9003

[email protected]AccessLLC.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About RADAR (http://radarappsecurity.com/)

RADAR is the first collaborative security platform that connects citizens, police and public institutions in a virtual community powered by artificial intelligence connected through WiFi6.

CONTACT:

Alejandro Chico, CCO

[email protected]