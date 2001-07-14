Ares Management Sells Stake in Convergint Technologies to Leonard Green and Harvest Partners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ares Management Sells Stake in Convergint Technologies to Leonard Green and Harvest Partners

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) and Convergint Technologies (“Convergint” or the “Company”) today announced that Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (“LGP”) and funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (“Harvest”) have purchased equity in Convergint from a fund managed by Ares’ Private Equity Group (“Ares”) and other existing shareholders. As a result of the transaction, Ares, LGP and Harvest will be financial partners with the Company.

Headquartered in Illinois, Convergint is a global leader in service-based systems integration, working alongside a global network of partners and manufacturers to design, install and service security, fire alarm, life safety, audio-visual and building automation solutions for enterprise customers. Convergint maintains a global footprint with more than 7,100 colleagues in over 150 locations worldwide. Closing more than 50 acquisitions since 2001, the Company has significantly deepened its vertical market expertise across numerous sectors, particularly in data centers, utilities, healthcare and financial services. At the same time, the Company has expanded its global reach, allowing it to better serve multinational customers across the globe. The Company is also broadening its digital transformation solution offerings, investing in innovation to meet customers’ evolving needs. With Ares’ sponsorship, the Company has experienced strong growth with revenue and EBITDA more than doubling since 2017.

“We are pleased that LGP and Harvest are joining Ares as financial partners in Convergint. This transaction underscores the strength of the Company, its management team and its growth strategy,” said Matt Cwiertnia, Partner and Co-Head of Ares’ Private Equity Group and Chairman of the Convergint Board of Directors. “Over the course of Ares’ nearly four-year partnership with Convergint, we have closely collaborated to help the Company achieve strong growth, including notable expansion in sectors, services and geographies. We are proud that Convergint has been a meaningful champion for positive change by fostering a diverse, inclusive and socially responsible culture, which has benefited the business as a whole in addition to its colleagues, communities and stakeholders.”

“Convergint has generated strong momentum through its innovative approach to driving growth, and its deep commitment to its customers, colleagues and communities,” said Abraham Zilkha, Partner in Ares’ Private Equity Group and member of the Convergint Board of Directors. “We much look forward to continuing to support Convergint in capitalizing on the significant growth opportunities ahead for the company as a leader in a dynamic industry."

“We could not have had any better partner than Ares over the past four years. With every important decision, Ares made sure that we remained focused on one guiding factor: do what is best for Convergint, our customers, and our colleagues,” said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint. “Ares’ strength and confidence helped us accelerate our investments for growth, and their help has been tremendous as we have worked to expand our inclusion and diversity efforts and further strengthen our culture and our commitment to our founding Values and Beliefs. They have provided leadership and insights that have helped us make meaningful progress, and we are grateful for their continued support and guidance.”

"We feel Convergint is well positioned for long-term success," said John Danhakl, Managing Partner at Leonard Green & Partners. "Convergint’s strong, values-based culture and reputation for customer service excellence combined with its best-in-class management team and significant capabilities and footprint in the global security industry position the Company for meaningful future growth. We look forward to continuing to build on Convergint’s strong foundation as the world's premier systems integrator, while generating value to all of its stakeholders."

“Ken and the founders have built a global leader with a unique and winning culture that runs deep through the organization. Convergint’s differentiated culture has been a key driver of its long-term success and we are thrilled to work alongside Ares, LGP, and the outstanding leadership team on the next chapter of growth,” said Steve Carlson, Partner at Harvest Partners, who will join Convergint’s Board of Directors.

William Blair, Harris Williams and J.P. Morgan served as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Ares and Convergint. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to LGP. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to Harvest.

About Ares Management Corporation
Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2021, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $282 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

About Convergint
Convergint is a global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 7,100 colleagues and more than 150 locations worldwide. Convergint recently launched Convergint Cares, a 501 (c)3 nonprofit, extending the company’s social responsibility efforts globally, supporting nonprofit entities throughout underserved communities, and providing educational, financial assistance to the families of U.S.-based colleagues. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

About LGP
Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (“LGP”) is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles with over $50 billion of assets under management. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has invested in over 100 companies in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, healthcare, and business services, as well as retail, distribution and industrials. For more information, please visit www.leonardgreen.com.

About Harvest Partners
Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. Harvest's control strategy leverages the firm's 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215006067r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006067/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment