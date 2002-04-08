Avalo Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Day on January 6, 2022

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. ( AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases today announced it will host a virtual investor day that will be held on Thursday, January 6th from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET.



Avalo’s upcoming virtual Investor Day will include presentations from Michael Cola, Chief Executive Officer; Garry Neil, MD, Chief Scientific Officer; H. Jeffrey Wilkins, MD, Chief Medical Officer; and other members of Avalo’s senior management team. The event will provide a comprehensive update on Avalo’s lead programs and clinical-stage pipeline, including:

Update on the Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of AVTX-002 in Crohn’s disease, upcoming plans in ulcerative colitis and discuss the long-term product development plans, including new indications

Update for the AVTX-007 development program for multiple myeloma and adult-onset Still’s disease

Update for the AVTX-803 development program for leukocyte adhesion deficiency type II (LAD-II)

Update on the Company’s other pipeline programs and outline of the Company’s goals for fiscal year 2022

A live webcast of the event, as well as a replay, will be available at: Investor Relations :: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. ( AVTX, Financial) (avalotx.com)

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. The Company has built a diverse portfolio of innovative therapies to deliver meaningful medical impact for patients in urgent need. The Company’s clinical candidates commonly have a proven mechanistic rationale, biomarkers and/or an established proof-of-concept to expedite and increase the probability of success.

For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Avalo’s control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Avalo’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “seeks,” “aims,” “predicts,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: the development of product candidates or products; timing and success of trial results and regulatory review; potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; and other statements that are not historical. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Avalo’s management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: drug development costs, timing and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials, which might be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory risks; Avalo's cash position and the potential need for it to raise additional capital; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and those other risks detailed in Avalo’s filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Avalo expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Avalo’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

