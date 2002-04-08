XOMA Announces Evolution of Company Leadership and Succession Planning

Chief Executive Officer Jim Neal appointed as Chairman; Former Chairman W. Denman Van Ness to remain Lead Independent Director

Company is launching Chief Executive Officer search; Jim Neal will retire from CEO role when successor has been appointed

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation ( XOMA), a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping companies achieve their goal of improving human health, announced today the appointment of Jim Neal, Chief Executive Officer of XOMA, as Chairman of the Board. W. Denman (Denny) Van Ness, who has served as XOMA’s Chairman of the Board since 2011, will continue as Lead Independent Director. Under Mr. Neal’s leadership, XOMA has established itself as royalty aggregator with a strong balance sheet. The Company has grown its portfolio of potential milestone and royalty interests to over 70 assets being pursued in more than 35 separate indications, including one under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and two in Phase 3 development. The Company also announced Mr. Neal has communicated his intention to position XOMA for its next phase of growth and retire from his operational role as Chief Executive at such time as his successor has been appointed. The Company plans to commence a search process led by Mr. Neal.

“XOMA offers an attractive opportunity for biotechnology companies to monetize the potential economics associated with their out-licensed clinical assets, which is evidenced by our deal pipeline that has increased year-over-year,” stated Jim Neal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Moreover, the portfolio has increased in value with over 25 advancements from one stage of clinical development to the next in the past few years. Many of these have generated milestone payments to XOMA, including the recent $35 million milestone we earned from Novartis upon its initiation of Phase 3 development for NIS793. Our balance sheet is debt free, and after receiving that Novartis milestone payment, we will have almost $100 million in cash. With this strong foundation firmly established, it is the right time for us to implement a CEO succession plan. I have every confidence the Company will continue to successfully execute on and refine its business strategy.

“I have learned a great deal from Denny during my time at XOMA, and he has been an outstanding role model as a mentor. As Chairman, I will continue my dedication to XOMA’s success in building shareholder value,” Mr. Neal said in closing.

“My career has been spent nurturing teams as they grew their companies from start-up phase to established companies,” said Denny Van Ness. “This was an appropriate skill during XOMA’s shift from drug development company to royalty aggregator. Now that we have made that transition with a strong management team leading a well-financed company driving an established business model, it is time to step aside from the Chairmanship, and I am delighted to hand the reins to Jim knowing he will continue his stewardship after he retires from his CEO role.”

