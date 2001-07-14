Logo
ForgeRock Launches New Customer Identity Features to Help Enterprises Deliver Effortless Digital Experiences

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG), a global leader in digital identity, today announced two significant new features to the ForgeRock+Identity+Cloud called Organizations and Themed User Journeys. These new features build on ForgeRock’s unique ability to serve all identity types from one platform to help enterprises reduce costs and increase brand loyalty with more secure and highly personalized customer experiences without the need for costly customization.

ForgeRock’s new capabilities provide a unified system for managing all identities, such as business partners and vendors, which require particular configurations and privileges. At the same time, these new features help to ensure that every touchpoint along a buyer’s journey feels personal and effortless. This is especially useful for companies that manage multiple brands and want to deliver personalized experiences across a variety of identity profiles – such as customers, partners, and vendors – and have a single view of all identities.

“These past two years have brought immense change to security requirements, with so much of our work and personal lives becoming virtual,” said Peter Barker, chief product officer, ForgeRock. “On top of that, IT teams are being asked to account for a wider variety of users than ever before. Our new capabilities help offload the IT burden of time-consuming, costly customizations so enterprises can more quickly and easily deliver personalized and secure experiences to all users, whether they are customers, vendors, partners, or employees.”

ForgeRock’s new features:

  • ForgeRock Organizations enables IT teams to match specific security configurations like password policies and access permissions with different identity types – all from a single implementation. This approach saves customers time and money by allowing them to consolidate multiple identity types into a single system. With ForgeRock Organizations enterprises have the flexibility to set up unique identity and access management configurations for different audiences.
  • ForgeRock Themed User Journeys offer out-of-the-box design options for administrators so they can quickly and easily configure identity journeys that give the end user a secure and effortless experience. For example, developers can easily build a login journey that includes a username, password, and two-factor-authentication such as a one-time password or a push notification to the end user's mobile device. These pre-configured journeys make it simple for large organizations to customize common digital experiences or even create new ones.

ForgeRock Organizations and Themed User Journeys are available now on ForgeRock Identity Cloud. For more information visit www.ForgeRock.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, (NYSE: FORG) is a global leader in digital identity that delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees, and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook %3Cb%3EForgeRock%3C%2Fb%3E | Twitter %3Cb%3E%40ForgeRock%3C%2Fb%3E | LinkedIn %3Cb%3EForgeRock%3C%2Fb%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005164r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005164/en/

