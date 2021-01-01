Enphase Energy Battery Storage Expands in Southern California

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Enphase installers in Southern California have seen increased deployments of Enphase Energy Systems, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, as utility power shutoffs continue to threaten the state.



"The demand for high-quality, safe, and reliable energy solutions is at an all-time high,” said Arno Aghamalian, president and CEO at Solar Optimum. "With the Enphase Energy System, homeowners get peace of mind, day or night, and ultimate control over their energy usage.”

“Customer demand for solar and battery storage systems is growing substantially as Californians continue to experience utility power shutoffs,” said Omar Nasser, CEO at Treepublic, Inc., which was recently awarded the “Best of the Southland'' Award from the Los Angeles Times for its exceptional service in Southern California. “With Enphase as our exclusive supplier, we believe we can meet this demand while delivering intelligent, top-quality products and reliable service to residential and commercial customers. We can also provide ongoing value with Enphase’s modular designs, which are designed to evolve alongside changing needs and technology.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App™, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with a 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“Our customers are tired of waiting and worrying about when the next big power outage will occur,” said Cory Johnson, owner of New Day Solar. “Using the power of Enphase’s best-in-class IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, our customers can sleep well knowing their families are always protected. We look forward to growing our business with Enphase and bringing clean, reliable energy to more people.”

“Our installer partners are the backbone of Enphase Energy,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Together we are driving continued business success, outstanding customer service, and innovative energy solutions to Southern California, a key U.S. market for solar and battery growth.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

