Biometric Authentication Solution Verified™ by authID.ai Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

Verified CloudConnect™ expedites and enhances multi-factor authentication processes with cloud-based facial biometrics

Long Beach, NY , Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [ AUID] (formerly Ipsidy), a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced the availability of Verified CloudConnect on Auth0 Marketplace, a catalog of trusted technology integrations that extend the functionality of Auth0’s identity management platform. Verified deploys cloud-based, facial biometrics software to replace vulnerable one-time passwords and cumbersome multi-step, multi-device authentication processes.

Verified CloudConnect delivers fortified authentication for both consumer and workforce-related access without additional hardware, mobile apps, or single-use pin-codes. Verified offers an in-browser solution that is supported across all devices used to access enterprise data and resources, without requiring a separate app download. At login, after users enter their Auth0 credentials, the Verified UX adds an additional factor of authentication – a live selfie. That selfie is analyzed in real-time for liveness, defending user accounts from deepfakes and other spoofing attempts. Verified converts the facial image to an encrypted, biometric template (a mathematical representation that cannot be transformed back into an image) used for 1:1 matching.

Verified CloudConnect is a flexible, drop-in solution that seamlessly extends the Auth0 Identity Platform to secure B2B, B2C, and B2E environments. Flexible and cloud-native, it can be used across enterprise platforms on any internet-connected device with a camera. It also complements Auth0’s extensible identity platform as well as the integration of adjacent technologies that support digital transformation, threat detection, compliance, customer conversion, and other projects.

“Accessibility and ease-of-use are core components of our mission to deliver best-in-class, cloud-based authentication solutions to enterprises globally,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.ai. “With our integration in Auth0 Marketplace, we are empowering countless more organizations to build bespoke digital security infrastructure that best serves their customers and employees. Looking toward a future in which workspaces are decentralized, remote, and primarily digital, we are excited to collaborate with Auth0 to better protect two of any organization’s most precious assets – their data and IP.”

“The addition of authID’s Verified CloudConnect solution to Auth0 Marketplace adds greater breadth to our platform and gives customers even more extensibility and flexibility when designing the identity platform of their dreams,” said Cassio Sampaio, SVP of Product at Auth0. “We have identified the integrations that matter to our customers and are excited to have authID.ai as a valued best-in-class technology in the ever-growing Auth0 Marketplace.”

Auth0 reviews partner integration functionality and makes available integrations that are easy to discover and integrate for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of Auth0 Marketplace, and can learn more here: https://auth0.com/partners.

About authID.ai

authID.ai provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID’s self-service, biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions help frictionlessly eliminate passwords through consent-based facial matching. Our vision is to enable every organization to “Recognise Your Customer” instantly, without friction or loss of privacy. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID.ai aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers. For more information, go to https://authid.ai. Learn more about Verified Cloud|Connect for Auth0 by visiting https://authid.ai/verified-cloudconnect-auth0-support .

About Auth0

Auth0, a product unit within Okta, takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user. The Auth0 Identity Platform is highly customizable, and is as simple as development teams want, and as flexible as they need. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 delivers convenience, privacy, and security so customers can focus on innovation. For more information, visit https://auth0.com.

