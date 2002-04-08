Guardion Health Sciences Issues Letter to Shareholders

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) ( GHSI), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, supplements, and medical devices, issued the following Letter to Shareholders:



Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am delighted to be able to communicate directly with you and share all the developments that have occurred involving Guardion over the last year.

During the course of the past year, we have been working non-stop toward re-creating your company into becoming a premier provider of clinically proven, trusted health and wellness products. I feel like it is safe to say that the Guardion that began 2021 is not the same Guardion finishing the year 2021, and that we are optimistic regarding our future in 2022 and beyond.

Our transformation effectively began mid-year with the acquisition of the Viactiv brand in June, which has significantly altered our product mix, revenue stream and organic growth potential. Since then, our focus has been on growing those revenues through improved and enhanced business and marketing practices, as well as optimizing our results from our existing business through improved internal financial management tools and aggressively seeking and evaluating opportunities to expand our market share.

We have regularly communicated our confidence that exploitation of the Viactiv brand will be the cornerstone of our future success. This success will rely on our providing ample and adequate support to that brand through the following means:

Brand awareness – Viactiv was initially launched by well-respected industry leaders Mead Johnson/Johnson & Johnson over 20 years ago. This history, along with the product’s marketing campaigns, taste profile, and receipt of consistently positive consumer reviews, has led to strong consumer awareness and acceptance. While we have continued to reap the benefits from this brand awareness, we are also keenly aware of the necessity of enhancing it by maximizing every opportunity to continue to build the brand while capitalizing on its established track record.





– The Viactiv brand has promising organic growth potential through expanded product development, increased marketing programs, and line extensions. For example, Viactiv recently launched its Calcium Plus Immune product, and we are actively exploring and developing other complementary products that we plan to bring to market. Among Guardion’s key values is the importance of a robust body of clinical evidence to back up the value propositions of our products. We intend to continue to grow our body of evidence on both existing and future products to ensure both consumer and shareholder confidence. Track record of profitability – The Company expects the acquisition of Viactiv to contribute increasing revenue and consistent operating margins, as well as a multitude of growth opportunities, to the Company.



In addition to the importance of strengthening our operations in general, we have also focused on many initiatives that we believe will improve the Company’s operating performance as follows:

Strengthening management – Guardion is continuing to seek experienced and qualified management resources who have demonstrated successful track records in generating sustained, profitable growth in the clinical nutrition industry. In addition to hiring Craig Sheehan in June 2021, we hired Jeffrey Benjamin as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer in 2021. Mr. Benjamin is an experienced corporate controller with both public and private company experience, and is responsible for the Company’s accounting, financial and SEC reporting functions.



Strengthening the board of directors – Guardion appointed Michaela Griggs, a seasoned healthcare executive to its Board of Directors in December 2021. Mrs. Griggs currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles-based Southern California Reproductive Center. From 2017 through 2020, Mrs. Griggs served as Executive Vice President at Barco Uniforms’ Health Care & Identity Divisions. For nearly 20 years prior to Barco, Mrs. Griggs held key executive marketing positions at Allergan, Bayer Healthcare, 3M Unitek and Tria Beauty, where she was instrumental in developing and improving brand, retail and distribution strategies for global brands such as Botox®, Juvederm®, and One-A-Day® multi-vitamins, as well as other key brand portfolios.

Efficiency initiatives focused on increased profitability:



Logistics – We decided to relocate our ocular products inventory to a third-party logistics provider (“3PL”) earlier this year. After analyzing product handling, storage and transportation, we determined that a 3PL would provide additional and improved customer service while also reducing our cost structure.



Office costs – We have moved our executive offices from San Diego, California to Houston, Texas. This move has greatly reduced our office footprint. In addition, the Houston healthcare community and life sciences community are well-suited to support our strategy to create products backed by clinical evidence. Finally, the move provided additional advantages, including a less expensive business environment.



Portfolio and business line evaluation – We continue to evaluate the Company’s entire product portfolio and related business lines, with the objective to identify efficiencies and insuring fit with the Company’s strategic direction. We intend to focus on those products and technologies that possess the greatest opportunity for commercial success within a reasonable period of time, and with a reasonable deployment of capital. For example, we decided to increase our focus on our Viactiv and ocular products this past fall. We are currently reviewing the NutriGuard brand in relation to the overall Viactiv strategy. This process includes an evaluation of our current products and potential new products.



Information technology – We are evaluating opportunities to leverage information technology to increase efficiency and marketing effectiveness, and to manage risk.





In addition to the commercialization and business development activities described above, we are regularly seeking opportunities to utilize mergers and acquisitions and similar transactions to advance the Company’s business strategy and provide immediate opportunities to rapidly scale our business. Targets that would advance Guardion’s business strategy and focus include companies with an established brand presence, growing revenues, strong distribution channels and/or profitable sales, commercialized products that could strengthen our product portfolio, and products that present strong growth opportunities and unique science or technology profiles.

Finally, the Guardion management team is looking forward to increasing the frequency of shareholder communications to be able to report on achieving measurable and tangible milestones as part of the Company’s overall long-term progress.

Over the long-term, I believe that Guardion’s success will depend on our ability to create value in well-differentiated and robust brands comprised of strong clinically proven products that address consumer needs in growing markets. We are committed to bringing compelling products to market under meaningful and differentiated brands that are supported by strong science.

The activities in 2021 allow us to be in a much better position to create value for our shareholders primarily as a result of the Viactiv acquisition. We also recognize that we have much to accomplish in 2022 and beyond and management and the Board are committed to doing the hard work necessary to benefit our shareholders. We are looking forward to continuing to execute on the plans outlined above, and to sharing the incremental progress of many of those activities, through additional shareholder communications. In the meantime, we wish all of our shareholders a prosperous, safe and healthy holiday season and look forward to a strong 2022.

Sincerely,

Bret D. Scholtes

Chief Executive Officer

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

