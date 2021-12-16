Futu Inc. Partners with StoneCastle Insured Sweep to Provide Insured Cash Platform to its Brokerage and Wealth Management Clients

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Futu Inc. Partners with StoneCastle Insured Sweep to Provide Insured Cash Platform to its Brokerage and Wealth Management Clients

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Inc. ("Futu" or the "Firm"), a subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), an advanced technology company offering fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platforms, recently announced a deal with StoneCastle Insured Sweep, LLC ("SCIS") to provide insured cash sweep services to Futu's brokerage clients. Implementation of the insured cash platform took place in early November 2021.

SCP_Logo.jpg

"Offering a bank sweep product to our clients is a natural progression of the continued expansion of our products and services," said Keith Chan, CEO of Futu.

Insured cash sweep programs have become commonplace in the industry and have grown to more than a trillion-dollar cash category over the past couple of decades. "We constantly look for partners that truly differentiate themselves in the marketplace," said David Gareis, a senior executive at SCIS. "Our size, business model, experience on digital platforms, and ability to source the banks they need to run and grow their programs made it a natural fit."

"Futu engages closely with its clients who have come to expect us to innovate and enhance client-experience. Adding a feature that provides greater protection for clients' cash while allowing them to earn interest is a win for our clients," concluded Chan.

About Futu Inc.
Futu Holdings Limited, parent company to Futu Inc., is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Firm serves retail investors in the U.S. and in select markets overseas to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. Futu continues to expand the menu of securities products and services it offers to its investors.

Futu provides investing services through an affiliated digital platform called moomoo. moomoo is a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. The Firm's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. moomoo enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, offering a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. moomoo has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media, and key opinion leaders.

About StoneCastle Insured Sweep, LLC
StoneCastle Insured Sweep, LLC ("SCIS") is the provider of InterLINKTM Insured Deposits, an FDIC-insured sweep program. It currently administers insured cash programs for several of the nation's leading brokerage and clearing firms. InterLINK is one of the most tech-forward, flexible, and open architecture platforms available on the market today.

favicon.png?sn=NY09334&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/futu-inc-partners-with-stonecastle-insured-sweep-to-provide-insured-cash-platform-to-its-brokerage-and-wealth-management-clients-301445937.html

SOURCE StoneCastle Insured Cash Sweep, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09334&Transmission_Id=202112160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09334&DateId=20211216
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment