Wingstop Appoints First Chief People Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) today announced the appointment of Donnie Upshaw to Chief People Officer. Donnie joined Wingstop in 2018 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of People.

Kindig_WS_Donnie_37222_a.jpg

"After nearly 4 years of transformational leadership and growth, I'm thrilled to congratulate Donnie on this wonderful achievement," said Wingstop Chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison. "People are the foundation of our strategy and Donnie has made a tremendous impact on our talent framework and culture, which has propelled us forward with industry-leading growth."

Donnie has been instrumental in instilling The Wingstop Way – Wingstop's differentiating cultural values defined by Service-Minded, Authentic, Entrepreneurial and Fun. He also led the process for the purchase and complete renovation of Wingstop's Global Support Center (GSC) in Addison, TX. Fully wind-powered and spanning more than 75,000 square feet, the building features areas that promote collaboration and deliver an enhanced office environment while supporting Wingstop's mission to Serve the World Flavor.

As CPO, Donnie will continue leading culture and the talent management strategy for Wingstop's GSC and corporate restaurants, focused on building and retaining top talent.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises over 1,650 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, thighs and Thigh Bites, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2020, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 28.8% year-over-year to approximately $2.0 billion, marking the 17th consecutive year of same store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 700% stockholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,673 as of September 25, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop opened 49 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.1%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 3.9%. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop generated 61.6% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

A key to Wingstop's success is The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. This value system extends to its environmental, social, governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

The Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's "150 Strongest-Growing Franchises" and "The World's Best Franchises" (2020), Franchise Business Review's "Top Food Franchises" (2020), Nation's Restaurant News' "Top 200 Restaurant Chains" (2020), Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" (2020), and named to The Stevie Awards for Great Employers (2020).

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact
Megan Sprague
[email protected]
Click here for media assets

Investor Contact
Susana Arevalo
972-331-8484
[email protected]

Wingstop_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA08747&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-appoints-first-chief-people-officer-301445893.html

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA08747&Transmission_Id=202112160705PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA08747&DateId=20211216
