Extreme Ensures Security, Availability Across Service Provider Data Center and Mobile Edge Network Infrastructure with Trusted Delivery

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Extreme Ensures Security, Availability Across Service Provider Data Center and Mobile Edge Network Infrastructure with Trusted Delivery

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Eliminates Unnecessary Network Downtime, Creates Additional Layer of Certainty in Deploying New Infrastructure

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced Extreme Trusted Delivery, a carrier-grade solution designed to protect critical network infrastructure and ensure it is performing as anticipated without interference, regardless of location. Trusted Delivery protects key service delivery infrastructure at remote and unattended cellular edge sites, as well within co-location and data center environments where shared facility access is a potential concern.

extreme_networks_logo.jpg

With cyberattacks on the rise, supply chain security is more critical than ever, requiring state-of-the-art network technology from end to end. Trusted Delivery enables network administrators to validate hardware components, boot processes, and the operating system (OS) throughout the device lifecycle – without disrupting device functionality – mitigating the risk of supply chain cyberattacks.

Key Benefits:

  • Secure Foundation for Future Deployments: With Trusted Delivery, Extreme delivers an additional layer of certainty for service providers that are beginning to move away from legacy solutions and ensures a foundation of secure, validated infrastructure to support new networks. Available today across the Extreme 8000 Series, including the Extreme 8520 and Extreme 8720 data center and cellular edge leaf and spine switches, Trusted Delivery provides mechanisms for verifying device security and performance during operation, enabling service providers to deploy new infrastructure with confidence.
  • Increased Simplicity in Hardware Validation: Measured boot, an anti-temper mechanism, gives operators the ability to validate hardware and boot processes remotely without shutting the device down. This saves time and resources and prevents unnecessary service disruptions. Measured boot implementation is enabled by a microcontroller-based hardware root of trust (HWRoT) in conjunction with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Additionally, with remote attestation, Extreme delivers increased verification that the device is functioning as expected by enabling an off-box arbiter of trust option and ongoing binary-level validation.

Executive Perspectives

Brad Casemore, Research Vice President, Datacenter and Multicloud Networks, IDC
"Attacks on supply chains are growing in frequency and sophistication. As a result, considerable value derives from the ability to verify a device's performance and security, at any time, without the need to shut off a service or to send a technician to a remote location. With Trusted Delivery, Extreme is taking measures to help customers ensure that their investments in IT infrastructure are protected, bolstering the reliability and security of devices throughout their lifecycle."

Dan DeBacker, Vice President of Service Provider Product Management and Engineering, Extreme Networks
"Our goal is to make managing network security as easy as possible for our customers. By giving them the ability to ensure devices are functioning normally without interrupting service, or without costly truck rolls, we can address one of their biggest pain points. Ensuring the security of our solutions is a continuous effort and is one of our most important roles as a provider of end-to-end network infrastructure."

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeSwitching, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=SF09550&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-ensures-security-availability-across-service-provider-data-center-and-mobile-edge-network-infrastructure-with-trusted-delivery-301446005.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF09550&Transmission_Id=202112160705PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF09550&DateId=20211216
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment