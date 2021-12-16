Logo
Mphasis Stelligent Launches Enterprise Account Factory Solution for AWS Accounts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Mphasis Stelligent's first solution on AWS Control Tower as a BoTC and M&G Lens Partner

PR Newswire

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 16, 2021

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the launch of Enterprise Account Factory, a Built on Tower Control (BoTC) solution on AWS Control Tower. An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner since 2020, this is Mphasis Stelligent's first solution as an AWS Control Tower Partner and AWS Management and Governance Lens (M&G Lens) Partner.

Mphasis_Logo.jpg

"By using Enterprise Account Factory, developers can be confident that AWS Accounts will be operational from day one."

The Enterprise Account Factory delivers the capability for DevOps teams to develop validated and standardized AWS Account products that enforce quality, security, and governance. Product and development teams will be able to deploy validated AWS Accounts on demand with the confidence that they meet enterprise operational standards. With Enterprise Account Factory, enterprises will be able to meet the need to deliver hundreds or even thousands of distinct applications, each with their own AWS Account.

As a BoTC solution, Enterprise Account Factory extends the current customization capabilities of AWS Control Tower by adding the ability to define complex sets of controls and guardrails and enforce them through the deployment pipeline. The service is fully integrated with AWS Control Tower, providing a workflow for easy creation and modification of accounts.

"By using Enterprise Account Factory, developers can be confident that AWS Accounts will be operational from day one," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis. "The Mphasis Stelligent solution makes it easy for all provisioned accounts to meet enterprise standards, operate within cost and usage guardrails, and scale whenever necessary."

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements mentioned in this presentation concerning our future growth prospects are forward looking statements (the "Forward Statements") and are based on reasonable expectations of the management, which involves a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such Forward Statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these Forward Statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price and fixed-time frame contracts, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, our revenues being highly dependent on clients in the United States of America, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, adverse impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19 impact), war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies, unauthorized use of our intellectual property(ies) and general economic conditions affecting our businesses and industry. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral Forward Statements. We do not undertake to update any Forward Statements that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, unless required under the law.

favicon.png?sn=NY04240&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mphasis-stelligent-launches-enterprise-account-factory-solution-for-aws-accounts-301443118.html

SOURCE Mphasis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY04240&Transmission_Id=202112160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY04240&DateId=20211216
