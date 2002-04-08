Logo
Healthy Snack Leader Stryve Foods Scores Major Costco and Walmart Distribution Increases for Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lands Costco Bay Area Region, Nationwide Promo in Popular Warehouse Member Multi-Vendor Mailing

Walmart Adds Three New Stryve and Vacadillos SKUs Bringing Total to Five

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. ( SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, announced new agreements for significant 2022 expansion of its domestic U.S. distribution footprint and product line penetration with Costco and Walmart.

Following the recent addition of Costco warehouses in the northwest U.S. region, select Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products are now available every day at Costco warehouses in Arizona and business centers nationwide, doubling Stryve’s previous Costco distribution. As part of this expansion, Costco will begin carrying the 12 oz. Hickory flavor of Stryve Biltong amongst its healthy and nutritious Stryve and Vacadillos offerings.

Stryve’s Costco warehouse count is also set to increase significantly in 2022, with agreements in place to secure new distribution into Costco’s Bay Area region and participation in a 2022 national Costco multi-vendor mailer (MVM) campaign. The promotion in Costco’s popular warehouse member coupon book brings on-shelf placement in all U.S. Costco warehouse locations.

At Walmart, Stryve is adding in April two new Vacadillos Carne Seca SKUs (Chili Lime and Habanero) and a Stryve Biltong multipack to its array of products offered at Walmart Supercenters, more than doubling its SKUs from two to five.

Stryve’s total retail footprint stands at more than 30,000 retail locations.

“Stryve meat snacks have proven to be strong performers and a terrific fit for Costco and Walmart shoppers and we are delighted to broaden our distribution and marketing relationships with two of the nation’s dominant retailers,” said Joe Oblas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Stryve is gaining distribution momentum at major retailers and convenience stores for both its number of doors and SKUs thanks to the popularity and differentiation of our healthy and delicious snacks. Specifically, the opportunity with Costco next year to participate in the MVM nationwide campaign confirms that Stryve’s products and strategy are on point with consumers and retailers alike. This promotion represents an enormous opportunity to drive trial for Stryve with a massive amount of target consumers in a condensed period of time.”

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

Contacts:

ICR Investor Relations:
Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253
[email protected]

ICR Media Relations:
Eric Becker, (303) 638-3469
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/225c68da-ad9f-4609-aad5-c589cdf70f1b

ti?nf=ODQxMzA4MyM0NjE3MzkzIzIyMDEyMjA=
Stryve-Foods-Inc-.png
