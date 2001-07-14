Digital Dolly Parton Joins Belka Games Aboard Solitaire Cruise

Hop aboard a voyage like no other! Belka+Games, an AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) partner studio, today announced that a beautiful character creation of global superstar Dolly+Parton will make a guest appearance in its hit title %3Ci%3ESolitaire+Cruise%3C%2Fi%3E, in a partnership facilitated by IMG. Belka Games is a chart-topping mobile game developer that has been creating games for more than a decade and ranks in the top 20 of App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards in 20211, and is one of the top 80 publishers worldwide by revenue in App Annie’s Top Gaming Companies 2021 report2.

A digital Dolly Parton makes a guest appearance in Belka Games hit title Solitaire Cruise. (Image credit: Belka Games)

In Solitaire Cruise, the digital Dolly Parton plays an important role as she welcomes passengers aboard and leads a special tutorial on how to play the game. Dolly encourages players to join many new events, from participating in cooking classes to securing season passes. Players will follow an exciting storyline full of hilarious situations and ultimately discover why Dolly is cruising along with players -- her final destination is the Country Music Festival.

“We were thrilled to bring Dolly Parton – a global icon whose influence continues to be felt and recognized in the entertainment industry and beyond – aboard Solitaire Cruise,” said Tatyana Zvanskaya, Senior Marketing Producer at Belka Games. “In the game, Dolly is full of surprises to keep players engaged and on their toes in a once in a lifetime cruise adventure.”

Dolly Parton is one of the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriters of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts – a record for a female artist. Dolly has also garnered 10 Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People’s Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards.

“Who says playing games takes at least two people? Not me! My new appearance in the Solitaire Cruise game is a terrific way to test your skills at a classic game we all love. So play a round or two today, and good luck!” said Dolly Parton.

Launched in October 2020, Solitaire Cruise has captivated players from around the world with its unique twist on the classic card game. Players enjoy puzzles, tournaments, and exclusive rewards while escaping on an around-the-world vacation. Dolly’s guest appearance in the game will be available now through April 2022.

For more information on Belka Games visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbelka-games.com.

About Belka Games

Belka+Games is a game developer and publisher operating since 2010 and is the maker of hit mobile games: Clockmaker, Solitaire Cruise, Bermuda Adventures and Funky Bay released on multiple platforms, with more projects in the works. Belka Games takes a data-driven and team-oriented approach, which has enabled the studio to grow exponentially since partnering with AppLovin. Learn more at belka-games.com.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing platform provides developers with a powerful set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. AppLovin’s technology enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first-party content includes over 350+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

1App Annie Top 30 Publisher by Revenue in the EMEA Headquartered Overall Publishers

2App Annie Top Gaming Company by Revenue worldwide

