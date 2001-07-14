Alpine Immune Sciences and Horizon Therapeutics plc Announce Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop Novel Protein-Based Therapies for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Alpine Immune Sciences and Horizon Therapeutics plc Announce Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop Novel Protein-Based Therapies for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPN) and Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of up to four preclinical candidates generated from Alpine’s unique discovery platform. The overall agreement includes licensing of a lead, potential first-in-class preclinical candidate, as well as a research collaboration to jointly generate additional novel candidates. These candidates include previously undisclosed multi-specific fusion protein-based therapeutic candidates for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005397/en/

“We are extremely pleased to enter into this collaboration with Horizon, and look forward to working with its talented research and development team,” said Stanford Peng, M.D., Ph.D., Alpine’s President and Head of R&D. “With our combined expertise, we hope to accelerate and expand the potential clinical impact of our discovery platform on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

“This partnership represents an opportunity to advance our research efforts, moving our mechanistic insights into innovative molecules utilizing Alpine’s expertise and proven ability to design multi-specific protein-based immunotherapies,” said Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson, Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development, Horizon. “This collaboration will expand Horizon’s early pre-clinical pipeline with complementary mechanisms of action to our current clinical stage therapeutics and provide our first pre-clinical, multi-specific development candidate.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Horizon will make an upfront payment to Alpine of $25 million as well as an equity investment in Alpine of $15 million at a 25 percent premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average share price. In addition, Alpine is eligible to receive up to $381 million per program, or approximately $1.52 billion in total, in future success-based payments related to development, regulatory and commercial milestones as well as tiered royalties on global net sales. Under the agreement, Alpine will advance candidate molecules to pre-defined preclinical milestones. Horizon will then assume responsibility for development and commercialization activities and costs.

Similar to changes at other peer companies, beginning in the fourth-quarter 2021, Horizon will no longer exclude upfront and milestone payments related to collaboration and license agreements from non-GAAP R&D expense, adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures and has filed a Form 8-K today with additional details.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow %40AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Alpine Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies, the development of preclinical candidates generated from our discovery platform, the timing of and results from any potential clinical trials and preclinical development activities, clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof, the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, addressable market, regulatory success, and commercial potential of our product candidates, and our ability to achieve milestones in our collaboration with Horizon. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including the impact on third parties who act for or on our behalf, may be more severe and prolonged than currently anticipated; our ongoing discovery and preclinical efforts may not yield additional product candidates; our discovery-stage and preclinical programs may not advance into the clinic or result in approved products; we may not achieve additional milestones in our proprietary or partnered programs, including with Horizon; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The Alpine logo is a registered trademark or trademark of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Horizon Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to expected activities and payments under the collaboration between Horizon and Alpine, and the potential benefits of the collaboration and preclinical development programs. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon’s and Alpine’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development, regulatory approval and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates, the fact that the collaboration is subject to early termination and risks associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. For a further description of these and other risks facing Horizon, please see the risk factors described in Horizon’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in those filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Horizon undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005397r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005397/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment