Alpha Esports Tech Announces Executive Management Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Esports Tech Inc., (“Alpha” or the “Company”) (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ), (OTC PINK: APETF ), is pleased to announce that the current Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Brian Wilneff, has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



Mr. Wilneff, who is the founder and creator of GamerzArena, built the GamerzArena platform for casual and amateur gamers after he realized that there was no platform for casual and amateur gamers to improve their skills while also earning money and prizes. In 2018, Stadia Ventures accepted GamerzArena as the first esports platform in their accelerator program – an extensive business boot camp and mentorship program for the best in the sports industry, with Mr. Wilneff at the helm. As Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Wilneff has focused on building relationships across the esports industry and was instrumental in securing some of Alpha’s partnerships, such as with the New Jersey Devils® and Vancouver Whitecaps®. Mr. Wilneff also has been an integral part of Alpha’s entry into the metaverse.

Mr. Wilneff commented, “I could not be more excited to lead such an amazing team of talented, driven and experienced individuals, as we look to expand our reach in the video game landscape and assess the amazing opportunities in the metaverse. Gaming has been a passion of mine throughout my entire life and being able to scale our business through online video game tournaments and the launch of our SaaS platform this coming year is a dream. Under my leadership and the complement of the wealth of experience from our board members, Alpha will aspire to be a leading video game technology company in the coming years and for a long time after.”

Mr. Wilneff replaces Matthew Schmidt, who is resigning from the position of CEO effective immediately. The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Schmidt will be continuing in his role as a member of the board of directors.

Mr. Schmidt commented, “Brian’s passion, vision, and expertise as CEO will continue to drive Alpha to new heights. When it comes to selecting Alpha’s CEO, there was no one so intimately connected or committed to Alpha’s mission as Brian. We look forward to working together and driving our mission of accessible and inclusive player experiences forward.”

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphaesports.com

