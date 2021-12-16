Logo
New Jeep® Wrangler 4xe and All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee Win 'Adventure Vehicle of the Year' Awards from GearJunkie

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

JP021_524WR4lsvua5jt5lfpmei4cj4ukpq73.jpg

  • Jeep® Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, wins 'Best 4x4'
  • All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee, including first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee L, wins 'Best SUV'

Looking for adventure? Look no further than the Jeep® brand's new SUVs, which took not one but two "Adventure Vehicles of the Year" honors. According to GearJunkie, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the 'Best 4x4' and the Jeep Grand Cherokee is the 'Best SUV,' in its annual Adventure Vehicle of the Year awards.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which delivers 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range via its 375-horsepower, 470-lb.-ft. of torque plug-in-hybrid powertrain, impressed GearJunkie editors with its off-road capability, impressive power and quiet, high-torque powertrain.

"This plug-in hybrid is very much a Trail Rated Jeep, and a near-silent and torquey electric drive is a ton of fun off road," said GearJunkie motors editor Bryon Dorr.

The all-new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee lineup, which for the first time ever includes a three-row option with the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L, wowed GearJunkie editors with its capability and comfort.

"We got behind the wheel of every trim level, drove both the V-6 and V-8, and experienced both the two- and three-row versions of the all-new Grand Cherokee," said Dorr. "We also got a chance to tow with it, drive hard on curvy mountain roads, and even do a little rock crawling. Needless to say, this new full-size SUV from Jeep is ready for adventure."

"These awards epitomize why our customers love the electrified Wrangler 4xe and all-new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee so much," said Jim Morrison, Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America. "They're both best-in-class 4x4 SUVs that deliver legendary Jeep capability and that unique adventurous spirit that only comes from a Jeep SUV."

Jeep Brand
Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep 4x4 owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

favicon.png?sn=DE09380&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jeep-wrangler-4xe-and-all-new-jeep-grand-cherokee-win-adventure-vehicle-of-the-year-awards-from-gearjunkie-301446333.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE09380&Transmission_Id=202112160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE09380&DateId=20211216
