Revitalist Increases Expansion Pipeline to 19 Clinics in 11 States

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to formally announce it has executed nine definitive agreements (“Agreements”) with Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (“CRNA”) across the United States. The Agreements provide for a three-year option to open up clinics utilizing the CRNA’s license. With the signing of the Agreements, Revitalist has increased its expansion pipeline to nineteen clinics in eleven states with the potential for an estimated 242 treatment rooms.

Kathryn Walker, CEO, commented, “Execution of the definitive option agreements is a testament to the interest in the Revitalist cause. We are overwhelmed with support from the community of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists wanting to get involved and be a part of our expansion. We have opened seven clinics to date in 2021 and are excited for the upcoming growth that is expected to occur with the execution of these options.“

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists who are interested in option agreements with Revitalist are encouraged to contact the Company at (865) 585-8414.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with seven clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

