Globant & PIXELYNX Announce Partnership to Launch the Leading Music Metaverse Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Globant & PIXELYNX Announce Partnership to Launch the Leading Music Metaverse Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PIXELYNX music metaverse gaming studio taps Globant's expertise in metaverse, blockchain and gaming to accelerate its reinvention of the music industry

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today it has established a partnership with PIXELYNX, a leading music metaverse gaming platform driving the transformation of artists and fan connection and engagement. The partnership strategy combines Globant's expertise in emerging technologies with PIXELYNX's world-class team of music pioneers and seasoned game developers to advance the evolution of music, NFTs and entertainment in the metaverse.

Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

PIXELYNX was founded by musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman (aka deadmau5) and Richie Hawtin, along with music and gaming industry veterans Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and CEO Inder Phull, a prominent entertainment and blockchain industry leader. PIXELYNX is developing a new virtual world ecosystem that will allow artists to launch their own interactive environments and monetize them through NFTs, social music experiences and virtual performances. Their first mobile game is powered by Niantic and their Lightship platform, the widely successful AR technology behind Pokemon Go. Via their upcoming mobile AR game, fans will be able to explore the real world, attending concerts and visiting physical locations to collect NFTs that can be used in-game to unlock rewards and new interactive experiences from leading and emerging talent, according to the company.

"In order to effectively develop and rapidly scale our PIXELYNX platform, we confidently chose Globant to be our development partner to augment the knowledge and resources of our core internal teams," said Mr. Phull, CEO and Co-founder, PIXELYNX. "Globant provides deep expertise in a variety of the key technologies related to our unique vision for the music metaverse. We have a singular vision to create the leading ecosystem for music, fashion, entertainment and Top Artists. With more than 20,000 employees and a presence in over 18 countries, we are confident Globant will help us rapidly bring our vision to its fullest potential. Globant adds tremendous value to our mission."

"At Globant, we are passionate about working closely with innovative companies like PIXELYNX to successfully transform their industries using cutting-edge technologies," said Nicolas Avila, Chief Technology Officer for North America, Globant. "PIXELYNX is at the forefront of some of the most ambitious sectors -- from the metaverse to gaming -- and we are excited to use our Studios' technical expertise to help them transform how music, entertainment and fashion are experienced across audiences."

For more information on Globant, please visit www.globant.com.

For more information on PIXELYNX and its music metaverse platform, please visit www.pixelynx.io.

About Globant
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 21,800 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About PIXELYNX
PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io.

Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SP10194&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant--pixelynx-announce-partnership-to-launch-the-leading-music-metaverse-platform-301446546.html

SOURCE Globant

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP10194&Transmission_Id=202112160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP10194&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment