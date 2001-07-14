XPEL Named Sponsor of NASCAR at COTA Race Weekend

XPEL%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL), a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced a multi-year sponsorship beginning in 2022 for the high-profile NASCAR+at+COTA race weekend. The NASCAR+Camping+World+Truck+Series (NCWTS) race on March 26 at Circuit+of+The+Americas in Austin will be the XPEL 225, joining the Pit Boss 250 NASCAR+Xfinity+Series (NXS) and EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix NASCAR+Cup+Series (NCS) races on a star-studded event weekend in central Texas. The XPEL 225 will be televised live on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

“We’re proud to expand our relationship with Speedway Motorsports through our sponsorship of the XPEL 225 truck race during NASCAR’s 2022 weekend at Circuit of The Americas,” said XPEL Brand Vice President Robert Bezner. “Joining the NASCAR at COTA weekend solidifies our stake in racing and will continue to drive increased brand awareness that bolsters our business.”

The March 25-27 NASCAR at COTA race weekend will mark the second time Speedway+Motorsports brings NASCAR’s top three racing series to the 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course in Austin, Texas. The action-packed tripleheader will Keep Austin Wheeled with the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, Pit Boss 250 and XPEL 225.

“We are thrilled to add XPEL to the growing list of world-class partners joining us for another unforgettable weekend in Austin, Texas as we bring NASCAR back to COTA,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Adding their name to NASCAR at COTA’s truck race not only builds upon XPEL’s existing partnership with Speedway Motorsports, but also strengthens the company’s deep roots in Texas. We look forward to further exposing their industry-leading and San Antonio-based brand to a worldwide audience.”

Tickets:

Tickets for the March 25-27 NASCAR at COTA tripleheader weekend are on sale now at NASCARatCOTA.com%2FTickets. Three-day weekend packages for adults start at just $79 and just $10 for kids 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website. Full race weekend schedules will be announced at a later date.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all things NASCAR at COTA by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@NASCARatCOTA). Keep up with all the latest information on the NASCAR at COTA website and mobile app.

Editor’s Note: High resolution logos/photos to accompany this release are available here.

About XPEL:

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol “XPEL.” https%3A%2F%2Fwww.XPEL.com

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005046/en/