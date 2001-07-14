SG Blocks Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a leading designer, innovator, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that it has retained PCG Advisory, Inc. (“PCG Advisory”), a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations, strategic communications and investor outreach.

“SG Blocks has transformed its opportunities and structure over the past 18 months and is now positioned for expected growth from its diversified verticals, ranging from our real estate subsidiary, SGB Development Corp., to a growing roster of commercial projects with top tier companies and brands, to our intended expansion into general medical diagnostic testing via our modular solutions. These verticals are supported by our recently leased additional manufacturing capacity which supports this growth,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO noted. “As we seek to deliver on this potential, it’s become important to increase awareness and outreach to the investment community. We believe that PCG’s seasoned team has the right combination of contacts, skills and strategies to help us achieve our investor relations goals and we look forward to working with them.”

“SG Blocks’ innovative and creative design and construction solutions exceed many standard building code requirements and achieve greener construction with faster execution,” Jeff Ramson, founder and CEO of PCG Advisory said. “This is an exciting story that we believe will resonate with growth and infrastructure investors. We believe the Company’s focused strategy of filling factories with their own projects to create an integrated revenue stream has the right ingredients for success and we look forward to working with their impressive team and executing a successful investor relations program for them.”

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company being positioned for growth from its diversified verticals, expanding into general medical diagnostic testing via the Company’s modular solutions, PCG’s seasoned team having the right combination of contacts, skills and strategies to help the Company achieve its investor relations goals and the Company’s strategy of filling factories with their own projects to create an integrated revenue stream having the right ingredients for success. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to drive growth from its diversified verticals, the Company’s ability to expand into general medical diagnostic testing via the Company’s modular solutions, PCG’s ability to help the Company achieve its investor relations goals, the Company’s ability to create an integrated revenue stream by filling factories with their own projects, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned,, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005268/en/