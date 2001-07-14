Logo
Guidewire Announces ValueMomentum Inc. as new Consulting Alliance Partner

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that ValueMomentum Inc., a leading provider of IT services and solutions, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.

For over 20 years, ValueMomentum, an insurance-focused IT services and solutions firm, has engaged with over 75 insurers in technology-led initiatives to help them run, grow, and transform their businesses. Insurers across tiers, including 10 of the top 25 property & casualty carriers, trust ValueMomentum with their core and digital transformation initiatives. ValueMomentum’s associates bring deep insurance line of business and technology expertise to deliver on carriers’ most demanding IT initiatives, several of which include leading implementation, upgrade and application management initiatives on the Guidewire platform.

“ValueMomentum is pleased to partner with Guidewire, especially given our mutual dedication to helping P&C carriers in their digital transformation journeys,” said James Carlucci, executive vice president, Insurance at ValueMomentum. “Our insurance domain expertise, Guidewire transformation engagement experience, and our commitment to continue investing in the partnership will enable us to accelerate digital transformation and innovation in the property & casualty industry.”

“We are excited to welcome ValueMomentum to our PartnerConnect Alliance program as a Consulting Select partner,” said Lisa Walsh, group vice president, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. “ValueMomentum is already actively engaged with clients to transform how they create, launch, and manage new insurance products and services on Guidewire Cloud Platform, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services in areas such as business transformation and strategy and implementation, as well as in related delivery services. Complementing Guidewire services consulting resources, our consulting partners provide additional Guidewire trained and certified consultants.

About ValueMomentum Inc.

ValueMomentum provides IT services and solutions to insurance, financial services, and health care. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company’s track record of delivering value and driving momentum to customers’ business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.valuemomentum.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 15,800 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005428r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005428/en/

