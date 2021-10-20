Logo
Tapinator Provides Update on Crypto Trillionaire Mobile Game

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms is today providing an update on its Crypto Trillionaire mobile game. Crypto Trillionaire launched globally in January 2019 and, since then, has been downloaded over 800,000 times. As the market's interest in crypto currencies and digital assets has grown significantly in 2021, Crypto Trillionaire has seen a commensurate increase in volume and, correspondingly, monetization. Over the past month alone, the game has generated over 100,000 downloads on Google Play and has reached the top 150 in Simulation Games (within the United States) in both the download and grossing ranks.

CT.jpg

Tapinator's CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, commented on this update: "We have always been proud of Crypto Trillionaire. In partnership with Robot Cake Games of Hannover, Germany, we created what we believe to be a best-in-class idle game. Crypto Trillionaire was featured by Apple globally as a "New Game We Love" in 152 countries at launch. Now, almost three years, later the game has over 14,000 player ratings with a fantastic 4.7 out of 5.0 review score.

We believe that crypto currencies and digital assets are here to stay and that Crypto Trillionaire, as a crypto themed game, will benefit long-term from the significant and growing level of interest in the area. Furthermore, we are excited to announce that a major update of the game is coming in the first half of 2022. In particular, and based on our experience within the NFT space, we believe that integrating a collectibles system with an NFT tie-in will be very appealing to our players. This will also allow for future partnership opportunities with NFT artists and brands, given the game's significant audience of over 30,000 daily player logins.

Finally, we are on track with development of our new social casino product that leverages the extensive monetization and engagement systems which we have built out for Video Poker Classic. This new game is scheduled for launch in Q1 2022."

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTC: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading games for mobile platforms. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through our NFT500 platform, we have amassed a significant collection of what we believe are "blue-chip" art NFT's, and we have developed and launched a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments. We generate revenues from our mobile games via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions, and through the sale of branded advertisements. We also generate revenue from publishing and selling NFTs in partnership with select artists. Founded in 2013, we are headquartered in New York, with product development, design and marketing teams located in North America and Europe.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "seek," "plan," "feel," "opinion," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our belief that Crypto Trillionaire is a "best-in-class" idle game, our belief that crypto currencies and digital assets are here to stay and that Crypto Trillionaire, as a crypto themed game, will benefit long-term from the significant and growing level of interest in the area, our belief that integrating a collectibles system with an NFT tie-in will be very appealing to our players, our expectation that a major update to Crypto Trillionaire in the first half of 2022, our expectation that the upcoming update to Crypto Trillionaire will allow for future partnership opportunities with NFT artists and brands and our expectation that we will launch a new social casino game in Q1 2022 that leverages the extensive foundation (including monetization and engagement systems) that we have built out for Video Poker Classic. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Supplemental Information Report as filed with the OTC Markets on October 20, 2021 and as updated from time to time.

CONTACT:
Tapinator Investor Relations
[email protected]
914.930.6232

tapm_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY09831&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapinator-provides-update-on-crypto-trillionaire-mobile-game-301446243.html

SOURCE Tapinator, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09831&Transmission_Id=202112160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09831&DateId=20211216
