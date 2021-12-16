Genpact Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Report 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Genpact Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Report 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Ranking highlights Genpact's cross-industry expertise, finance consulting capability, and the Genpact Cora platform, in driving transformation for clients

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, a Leader and Star Performer in its Finance and Accounting (F&A) Service Provider Landscape PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. For the 10th consecutive year, Genpact has ranked as a Leader in this important assessment.

Genpact_Logo.jpg

The report cites Genpact's industry-specific F&A expertise in financial services, health care, manufacturing, retail, and consumer packaged goods as a key strength. It also notes how Genpact's digital business platform, Genpact Cora, helps drive end-to-end transformation needs across the F&A value chain.

"Genpact follows a lean digital approach by leveraging its operations consulting practice and strong technology ecosystem to guide its clients in their finance transformation journeys. One of its core strengths is its deep finance and accounting domain expertise and ability to contextualize solutions to specific industries," said Shirley Hung, partner, Everest Group. "Genpact strengthened its Leader position and achieved Star Performer status in Everest Group's 2021 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment as a result of its strong revenue growth, improvement in transformation and CFO advisory services, increased onshore/nearshore presence, and continued investments in further enhancing its digital and talent capabilities."

Everest Group highlighted Genpact's year-on-year revenue growth, as well as high client satisfaction scores on innovation and proactiveness.

"The finance function plays a leading role in connecting the enterprise across front, middle and back-offices and driving revenue growth," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "Service providers must be well positioned to help the CFO's office fulfill their strategic aspirations and become growth co-pilots for companies. Genpact brings the right mix of people, process, data, and digital expertise."

Genpact attributes its success to its talent and the report highlights the company's use of its cloud-based learning platform, Genome, to reskill its workforce in combination with its intelligent TalentMatch platform that pairs skills and aspirations for new, internal opportunities. Additionally, the report spotlights Genpact's artificial intelligence powered chatbot, Amber, that captures employee sentiment in real-time to improve experience and motivation.

The Finance and Accounting services PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework used to assess the market impact and overall vision and capability of finance and accounting outsourcing providers. The report evaluated 28 companies in such areas as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

For more information on our F&A services, please click here.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results- because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sarah Joyce
+1 626-379-9829
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY09228&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-named-a-leader-and-star-performer-in-everest-groups-finance-and-accounting-outsourcing-report-2021-301446505.html

SOURCE Genpact

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09228&Transmission_Id=202112160824PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09228&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment