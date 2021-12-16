Anixa Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences: LifeSci Partners Annual Corporate Access Event and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Anixa Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences: LifeSci Partners Annual Corporate Access Event and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the Company is participating in the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, which will be held virtually from January 5-7, 2022, and the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which will be held January 10-13, 2022.

ITUS_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Participation and presentation details are below:

  • LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event:
    • Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anixa Biosciences will present on a panel entitled, "Cancer Vaccines: Promises, Promises…Has Their Day Come?" on Friday, January 7th, 2:00 pm ET.
    • During the duration of the LifeSci Corporate Access Event, the Anixa Biosciences management team will be available for 1x1 meetings with interested investors. Register here to submit a meeting request or to hear the panel discussion.
  • H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference:
    • Anixa Biosciences will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference and a recording of the presentation will be accessible beginning January 10th at 7:00 am ET. To listen to the presentation, visit the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations portion of Anixa's company website.
    • The Anixa Biosciences management team will be available for 1x1 meetings with interested investors. Register here for the conference.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a COVID-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contacts
Company Contact:
Mike Catelani
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
408-708-9808

Media:
Slavena Salve Nissan, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]
718-483-4440

Investors:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
646-751-4363

favicon.png?sn=LA09914&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-january-investor-conferences-lifesci-partners-annual-corporate-access-event-and-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-conference-301446271.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09914&Transmission_Id=202112160830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09914&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment