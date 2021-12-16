INVO Bioscience Enters into Agreement with Ovoclinic in Spain to Expand INVOcell Commercialization

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

INVO Bioscience Enters into Agreement with Ovoclinic in Spain to Expand INVOcell Commercialization

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Agreement follows initial utilization of INVOcell by Ovoclinic phyisicians in early 2021, resulting in successful patient experiences and outcomes

Ovoclinic will expand use of INVOcell in all four of their clinics and become the Center of Excellence and Training Site for Europe

PR Newswire

SARASOTA, Fla. and MADRID, Dec. 16, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. and MADRID, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo culture system (IVC), INVOcell®, today announced the Company has entered into an expanded agreement with Ovoclinic, a group of clinics specialized in assisted reproductive treatments with four locations across Spain (Madrid, Marbella, Málaga, Ceuta) and collaborating centers around Europe, to accelerate adoption of INVOcell within their markets. The agreement includes the expanded adoption of INVOcell within Ovoclinic locations as well as establishing an INVO Center of Excellence for future training for the European Market.

ivob_logo_Logo.jpg

INVO began commercialization in Spain through direct sales efforts in early 2021, primiarily to support Ovoclinic's desire to begin working with the INVOcell technology. Ovoclinic was trained and began offering the INVOcell solution to select patients during the year, and has reported successful results with patients primarily between 30 and 50 years of age. Ovoclinic will now begin offering INVOcell and the IVC Procedure to all its patients and become an INVO Center of Excellence with its Marbella location serving as the training facility. Ovoclinic will use content provided by INVO, which includes utilizing "An INVO Center" for its marketing and patient education materials to promote INVOcell and the IVC Procedure. As a pioneer in egg cryopreservation and the creators of the first egg bank in Europe with its Ovobank operation, Ovoclinic intends to help promote INVOcell to its Ovobank clinical partners across the European Union.

"Since our initial relationship began earlier this year, the teams at INVO and Ovoclinic have worked closely together to train their medical team and introduce the INVOcell solution to patients in need of advanced fertility treatment," commented Stece Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience. "We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Ovoclinic through this agreement, which reflects their enthusiasm and belief in the INVOcell treatment option and desire to not only expand the technology in their own clinics, but also utilize their strong reputation and current operations in Spain to become a center of excellence to help promote INVOcell to other fertility clinics in the EU. We look forward to working closely with Ovoclinic to help expand adoption and achieve our goal of advancing assisted reproductive treatment throughout Spain to the many individuals that need care."

Spain has a total population of approximately 47 million people. According to the World Bank, Spain has one of the lowest fertility rates in Europe, affecting approximately 15% of the population, or one in seven couples of reproductive ages. According to reports, in 2010, there were approximately one million couples requesting assisted reproductive treatment, however only 22% received one or more assisted reproductive treatment cycles. The average waiting time for an IUI or IVF cycle in a public health facility was 339 days.

"After several successful trials implementing the exciting INVOcell fertility treatment, Ovoclinic aims to provide its patients with this effective alternative to the processes used so far in Spain in the field of reproductive medicine," says Cristina Gonzalez, embryologist and Quality Manager of Ovoclinic laboratories. "We consider INVOcell to be an effective method of natural reproduction that involves the future mother at the very first moment of the process. We are confident that this innovative treatment will help many patients to choose this new alternative solution to achieve their dream of forming a family by actively participating in the reproductive process."

About Ovoclinic

Ovoclinic is a group of clinics of assisted reproduction with presence in Marbella, Malaga, Madrid and Ceuta. We are a team of multilingual professionals with more than 20 years of experience in the field of assisted reproduction, both national and international. We carry out our work with passion and dedication, to make your dream of starting a family come true.

We are specialists in all types of assisted reproduction treatments and complex cases. We work in partnership with Ovobank, the first European Donor Egg Bank in Europe.

We have the best technical and human resources to deal with all kinds of infertility problems. From the simplest and most natural treatments to the most complex and advanced techniques pioneered in Spain, in order to achieve the expected pregnancy.

About INVOcell

The INVOcell procedure is the first in-vivo culture (IVC) system in the world used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development within the body, as an alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience with comparable results at a lower cost.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, affordable treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit https://www.invobioscience.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at https://www.sec.gov/. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=FL07246&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invo-bioscience-enters-into-agreement-with-ovoclinic-in-spain-to-expand-invocell-commercialization-301446002.html

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL07246&Transmission_Id=202112160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL07246&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment