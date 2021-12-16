Logo
Stagwell (STGW) to Launch Connected AR Experiences for Live Events at CES 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021

ARound brings interactive shared experiences to the metaverse

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today it will launch an innovative, location-based augmented reality platform, ARound, bringing shared experiences to live events and the retail space by engaging audiences through connected interactions in the metaverse. Stagwell will unveil and demo ARound at CES 2022, within its CES booth #CS-10 in the C-Space at Aria and during CES Unveiled on January 3 at Mandalay Bay and Pepcom Digital Experience on January 4 at The Mirage.

ARound helps venues and retailers create AR attractions for live events, bringing audiences together at scale where they can play, interact, and socialize in completely new and exciting ways. Stadiums and sports teams can now engage casual fans or customers by recapturing their attention and personalizing their experiences. Retail consumers will benefit from a more connected, immersive community experience that increases brand engagement.

"Until now, AR has focused on the individual – but ARound recognizes that the best connections come from shared experiences that connect individuals to the world around them," said Josh Beatty, ARound founder and CEO. "Location-based AR is a relatively new and evolving space, and spatial computing represents the next major computing innovation – one that will focus less on the way we receive information and more on the way we connect with what is around us. While devices often cause distraction, ARound enables users to be more present at events, connecting people and places through shared technology."

"Consumers have lost patience for boring, impersonal, and disconnected marketing. And the race for their attention in today's digital marketplace couldn't be tighter," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "ARound offers clients an opportunity to chart a new course in a powerful – and fast growing – dimension of consumer experiences. We're proud to support Josh as he works to bring the product to life," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell.

ARound is currently being trialed by global retailer H&M, as well as a Major League Baseball team at their stadium. More partners will be announced early next year.

ARound is the newest product from the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, Stagwell's growing suite of technology products and services that support business transformation for modern marketers. It was developed as the winning idea at Stagwell's annual innovation competition, which challenges teams to pitch new product ideas to modernize marketing services and pre-empt the needs of tomorrow's leading brands. As a winner, ARound received capital and resources from Stagwell to build and launch the product as well as ongoing executive mentorship from the company's marketing and technology services leaders.

Stagwell Marketing Cloud – powered by a global workforce of 1000+ engineers – arms modern marketers with a toolbox of capabilities spanning influencer marketing, audience segmentation, AI-powered communications tech, competitive brand intelligence and cutting-edge technology in the developing spaces of AI, ML, AR/VR, data processing and fraud detection. Stagwell's products include Koalifyed, CUE, PRophet, Harris Brand Platform, Telephia, Truly Social, Stage, and Navigator.

To schedule a product demo of ARound at Stagwell's CES booth, #CS-10, contact ([email protected]). To schedule a media interview with AR founder, Josh Beatty, contact Pam Golden at [email protected].

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Beth Sidhu
[email protected]
202-423-4414

Stagwell_Logo.jpg

ARound_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY09372&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-launch-connected-ar-experiences-for-live-events-at-ces-2022-301446109.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09372&Transmission_Id=202112160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09372&DateId=20211216
