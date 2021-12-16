Logo
UNICEF Selects Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers from BioLife Solutions to Extend Thermal Stability of COVID-19 Vaccines

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Stirling Ultracold Freezers to be Used in Africa, the Middle East and South America

PR Newswire

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced a partnership with UNICEF to extend thermal stability of temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccines in developing communities in Africa, the Middle East and South America where limited power infrastructure and extreme environmental conditions make it difficult for most ULT freezers to remain operational. As part of this program, UNICEF has approved Stirling's upright SU780XLE freezers and first-of-its-kind, portable UL25NEU freezer models for country specific selection.

BioLife_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Remote communities where electric utilities infrastructures are underdeveloped will continue to struggle to effectively store vaccines. The stringent temperature requirements of leading COVID-19 vaccines further constrain the ability for distribution and healthcare workers struggle to safely store vaccines. Stirling Ultracold freezers operate between -20°C to -86°C while withstanding very warm ambient conditions and without the need for HVAC access. The freezers are also shippable via air freight, shortening the time it takes to deliver the freezers to these isolated locations. Stirling portable freezers operate on flexible power including typical land supplies and optional DC power and can move easily from one location to the next, making them optimal to support vaccine distribution and storage in remote and developing geographies where COVID-19 continues to spread.

Mike Rice, BioLife's Chairman and CEO commented, "We are committed to doing all we can to improve distribution and storage of temperature-sensitive vaccines and other medicines in underdeveloped countries. UNICEF's unparalleled access to hard-to-reach communities around the world makes them an ideal partner to accomplish this goal."

About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

About UNICEF
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

Media & Investor Relations

At the Company
Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
[email protected]

Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA09601&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unicef-selects-ultra-low-temperature-ult-freezers-from-biolife-solutions-to-extend-thermal-stability-of-covid-19-vaccines-301446062.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09601&Transmission_Id=202112160803PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09601&DateId=20211216
