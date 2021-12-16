Logo
Silicon Labs Launches 3D Experience: The Smartest Home On The Block

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

-- New virtual platform takes users on an interactive journey to showcase how wireless technologies make smart homes more convenient, secure and energy-efficient --

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, has launched a first-of-its-kind 3D virtual smart home platform – an interactive journey that takes users through innovative smart home solutions, various applicable protocols, and ecosystem connections. Users can take a self-guided tour and explore three different uses cases: home security, home automation and health, as well as the protocols and ecosystems they work with and connect to.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8817551-silicon-labs-launches-3d-experience-smartest-home-on-the-block/

"The past two years overhauled the way we live, forcing us to spend most of our time at home and leading many to enhance their houses with new, modern applications for both practicality and aesthetics," said Jake Alamat, vice president and general manager, IoT Home & Life, Silicon Labs. "At Silicon Labs, we have believed in the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the smart home for a decade, propelling us to a leadership position in product simplicity, reliability and robustness. Our foresight and ability to work with all protocols makes Silicon Labs an ideal partner for developers."

The self-guided tour allows users to explore each area of the virtual home: the front door, kitchen, bathroom and office, as well as their different applications and use cases, painting a full picture of an integrated smart home. The platform will continue to evolve in lockstep with Silicon Labs as new programs are launched with ecosystem partners and new products and applications are integrated to meet the world's growing IoT needs. Take a tour of the smartest home on the block today: https://solutions.silabs.com/homes/.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

FrontDoor_1638573227057-HR.jpg

Bathroom_1638573227054-HR.jpg
Kitchen_1638573227021-HR.jpg
Office_1638573227061-HR.jpg
silicon_labs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ96657&sd=2021-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-launches-3d-experience-the-smartest-home-on-the-block-301444539.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ96657&Transmission_Id=202112160805PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ96657&DateId=20211216
