Quest Diagnostics Earns Gold Status in American Heart Association's 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has achieved Gold status in the American Heart Association's 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index, ranking the company's workplace health initiative among the best in the nation. The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that Quest has earned this distinction.

quest_diagnostics_incorporated_logo_logo.jpg

In 2021, more than 450 organizations nationwide completed the Index assessment, which evaluates the overall quality and comprehensiveness of a company's workplace health program through a combination of best practices and a snapshot of a company's aggregate employee heart health. Quest Diagnostics focuses its employee population health strategy on enhancing the experience of care, improving population health and reducing per capita healthcare costs. Quest's award-winning program, HealthyQuest, provides the company's more than 60,000 participating employees and family members with laboratory and biometric screening and care connection services to improve their health and save money.

"Ensuring our employees have access to resources to manage their health and well-being is crucial – especially during the pandemic, when many Americans pressed pause on preventive care visits to the doctor," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics. "We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our data-driven approach, which helps our colleagues and their families identify chronic disease risks, connect to needed care, and empower better physical and mental health. We are also proud to extend these strategies through our Employer Population Health services to enable other organizations to implement employee health strategies based on our model."

"The pandemic has changed the role that organizations play in keeping their employees and communities healthy and safe," said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. "Quest Diagnostics is a great example of companies rising to the challenge to support employees' physical, emotional and social needs while keeping their workforce and communities safe."

Quest Diagnostics has also supplemented programs with enhancements to better meet employee needs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs were designed to be easily accessible, convenient and support the physical, emotional and social needs of employees and range from virtual care (telehealth), diabetes prevention and weight management, mental health screening and support, and connections to care. Additionally, the company has implemented COVID-19 testing and care protocols to promote safety and help employees feel more confident as they continue to work on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Studies show healthy employees are more productive and use less sick time, and organizations who create a culture of health in the workplace can improve employee retention and organizational reputation. Employee health also frequently carries over into better health behavior that impacts both employees and their families, such as nutritious meals cooked at home or increased physical activity.1

Quest Diagnostics has received accolades from multiple organizations for its employee population health programs, including being a 2020 recipient of The Health Project's prestigious C. Everett Koop National Health Award, the 2020 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being award from the National Business Group on Health and marking 10 years as a CEO Cancer Gold Standard employer last year.

About Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health
Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health services is the leader in employee population health management and screening solutions designed to improve outcomes and costs for employers. With nationwide lab access and insights from clinical data, Quest Diagnostics provides health screenings and related population health solutions to identify chronic disease risks, connect employees to needed in-network care, and foster sustained lifestyle changes leading to better health. Quest Diagnostics also provides COVID-19 Return to Work Services to foster safer workplace environments, including observed specimen collection for SARS-COV-2 at-home antigen and molecular (PCR/NAAT) diagnostic testing. Quest Diagnostics has won an abundance of awards for its employer population health programs, including the prestigious C. Everett Koop Award for 2020. For more information visit www.QuestForHealth.com.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

1 Increase Productivity | Control Health Care Costs | Model | Workplace Health Promotion | CDC, Improve Morale & Organizational Reputation | Control Health Care Costs | Model | Workplace Health Promotion | CDC

favicon.png?sn=NY08734&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-earns-gold-status-in-american-heart-associations-2021-workplace-health-achievement-index-301445722.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08734&Transmission_Id=202112160830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08734&DateId=20211216
