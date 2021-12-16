Logo
Medtronic announces two executive committee changes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ivan Fong is named general counsel and secretary; Rick Kuntz, chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, announces his intent to retire

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (

NYSE:MDT, Financial), a global leader in healthcare technology, made two announcements today regarding its executive committee. Ivan Fong has been named as general counsel and secretary, succeeding Brad Lerman, who will retire at the end of January. In addition, the company also announced that Rick Kuntz, M.D., M.Sc., chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, has announced his intention to retire in April, at the end of the Medtronic fiscal year. Both Lerman and Kuntz will retire in line with the company's mandatory executive officer retirement age of 65 years.

Ivan Fong Named General Counsel and Secretary
Ivan Fong has been named executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Medtronic, succeeding Brad Lerman, who is retiring at the end of January.

Fong joins Medtronic from 3M, where he served as chief legal and policy officer and secretary. He also previously served as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and as chief legal officer and secretary for Cardinal Health, Inc.

"We are excited to have Ivan join the Medtronic executive committee. He brings extensive experience in both public and private sectors in healthcare and other complex industries. His deep expertise and strong leadership will help guide our strategies and decisions as we drive toward our bold ambition to become the global leader in healthcare technology," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Ivan's decision to join Medtronic reaffirms our position as a leading destination for top talent."

"I am excited to join Medtronic and become part of its inspiring culture of learning, inclusion, integrity and innovation, and above all, its compelling Mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life," said Fong. "I am honored to join the Medtronic executive committee, a world class leadership team, and to partner with the talented members of the company's legal, compliance and government affairs functions, to help advance the company's powerful Mission and bold vision."

Fong will join the company on February 1, 2022.

Dr. Rick Kuntz Announces Retirement
Dr. Kuntz has been a valued member of the Medtronic executive committee and company officer since he first joined Medtronic in October 2005, as Senior Vice President and President of Medtronic Neuromodulation. In 2009, he assumed the role of Chief Clinical and Regulatory Officer, where he led the transformation of the clinical council to create meaningful business impacts and established a track record of excellence.

"In his 16-year tenure, Rick has made countless contributions to Medtronic. He transformed our approach to clinical research and data sharing and played a key role in expanding our portfolio of market leading products and therapies. Additionally, he has driven the voice of medical safety at the company – and Medtronic employees and patients have benefitted greatly from his commitment. We will miss his scientific mind, compassionate heart and sense of humor, and wish him the very best in retirement," said Martha.

Kuntz plans to continue to serve the greater good by making impacts in the science and medical fields and enjoying time with his wife and family.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (

NYSE:MDT, Financial), visit www.Medtronic.com, and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Medtronic_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AT09642&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-two-executive-committee-changes-301446275.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AT09642&Transmission_Id=202112160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____AT09642&DateId=20211216
