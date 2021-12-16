Ambow among the First Companies Approved for MoE's 2021 Education Program for Connecting Talent Supply and Demand to Promote Employment

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that Beijing Ambow Dacheng Education and Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ambow, has been approved for its proposed projects submitted to the 2021 Education Program for Connecting Talent Supply and Demand to Promote Employment (the "Program"), as recently published by the Department of College Students Affairs of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Based on the CPC Central Committee and State Council's guidelines for maintaining employment stability, this Program aims to achieve effective connections between talent supply and demand, deepen university–industry integration and amplify school-enterprise cooperation. As one of the first applicable companies, Ambow will undertake the following projects: the development of practice centers offering trainings and internships for graduates, and the establishment of a human resources improvement initiative to support fast-track recruitment cooperation between enterprises and universities.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Amid rapid technology development and higher levels of specialization, the prerequisites for quantity and quality of talent are rising across all industries. Reflecting these transformational requirements, Ambow has been actively assisting enterprises to facilitate the upgrading of their talent. Since 2017, Ambow has obtained multiple approvals for the MoE's Industry-University Cooperation and Collaborative Education Project. Looking ahead, we will persist in leveraging our advantages and resources accumulated over the past 20 years, promoting the efficient connection between academia and business, and fostering the balance in the supply and demand for talent."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

