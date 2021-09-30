Royce Fund Buys Haemonetics Corp, Avid Technology Inc, FormFactor Inc, Sells Manhattan Associates Inc, Marcus & Millichap Inc

New Purchases: AVID, FORM,

Investment company Royce Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Haemonetics Corp, Avid Technology Inc, FormFactor Inc, Upland Software Inc, Air Lease Corp, sells Manhattan Associates Inc, Marcus & Millichap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Fund. As of 2021Q3, Royce Fund owns 57 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 201,486 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 365,699 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) - 322,263 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 189,084 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 2,061,269 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%

Royce Fund initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 324,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Fund initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 227,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Fund added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 35.33%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 553,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Fund added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 672,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Fund added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $40.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 832,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Fund added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $93.01 and $106.73, with an estimated average price of $99.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 213,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Fund sold out a holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The sale prices were between $35.1 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

Royce Fund reduced to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 67.55%. The sale prices were between $139.62 and $166.43, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $151.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Royce Fund still held 51,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.