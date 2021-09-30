Royce Fund Buys Haemonetics Corp, Avid Technology Inc, FormFactor Inc, Sells Manhattan Associates Inc, Marcus & Millichap Inc

- New Purchases: AVID, FORM,
- Added Positions: HAE, UPLD, AL, IOSP, DORM, ESE, ACA, BC, CCMP, ROG, KW, VNT, SEIC, RL, CRUS, MLAB, VIVO,
- Reduced Positions: MANH, WWD, KEX, TECH, ARES, KAI, MKSI, FWRD, HLIO,
- Sold Out: MMI,
For the details of Royce Premier Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royce+premier+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Royce Premier Fund
- Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 201,486 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 365,699 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio.
- John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) - 322,263 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio.
- Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 189,084 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 2,061,269 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
Royce Fund initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 324,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
Royce Fund initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 227,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Royce Fund added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 35.33%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 553,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Royce Fund added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 672,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Royce Fund added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $40.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 832,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Royce Fund added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $93.01 and $106.73, with an estimated average price of $99.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 213,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)
Royce Fund sold out a holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The sale prices were between $35.1 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $38.8.Reduced: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)
Royce Fund reduced to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 67.55%. The sale prices were between $139.62 and $166.43, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $151.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Royce Fund still held 51,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Royce Premier Fund. Also check out:
1. Royce Premier Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Royce Premier Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Royce Premier Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Royce Premier Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment