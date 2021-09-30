VIP Industrials Portfolio Buys Fortive Corp, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells United Rentals Inc, Honeywell International Inc, CSX Corp

New Purchases: WSC, CLVT, ZWS, JBHT, AQUA, AXON, CWST, TTEK, EXPO, GTLS, GXO,

WSC, CLVT, ZWS, JBHT, AQUA, AXON, CWST, TTEK, EXPO, GTLS, GXO, Added Positions: FTV, IR, CR, NVT, HRI, WCN, AYI, GFL, GNRC, XPO, CSGP, MIDD, JCI, PNR, HWM, TT, HEI.A, GD, RRX, RTX, WMS, ACM,

FTV, IR, CR, NVT, HRI, WCN, AYI, GFL, GNRC, XPO, CSGP, MIDD, JCI, PNR, HWM, TT, HEI.A, GD, RRX, RTX, WMS, ACM, Reduced Positions: URI, HON, ROP, CSX, NSC, UNP, AIR, ITT, AME, ODFL, TNET, TGI, GE, ALLE, CPRT, TDY, OTIS, SAIA, IEX, VRT, UPS, BA, DOV, TDG,

URI, HON, ROP, CSX, NSC, UNP, AIR, ITT, AME, ODFL, TNET, TGI, GE, ALLE, CPRT, TDY, OTIS, SAIA, IEX, VRT, UPS, BA, DOV, TDG, Sold Out: FDX, WWD, OSK, AER, GGG, HUBG, DSGX, GNK, DE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortive Corp, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Ingersoll Rand Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Crane Co, sells United Rentals Inc, Honeywell International Inc, CSX Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Industrials Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Industrials Portfolio owns 57 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 29,300 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.28% Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 172,400 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.52% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 61,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.57% Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 41,958 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.61% Fortive Corp (FTV) - 95,892 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.83%

VIP Industrials Portfolio initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 126,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.68 and $182.93, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 40,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.38 and $193.49, with an estimated average price of $181.66. The stock is now traded at around $147.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 174.83%. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 95,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio added to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 80.52%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 172,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio added to a holding in Crane Co by 262.93%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85. The stock is now traded at around $100.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 45,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 370.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 122,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio added to a holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 76.61%. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $167.07, with an estimated average price of $126.56. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 41,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 1592.86%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $126.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Industrials Portfolio sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

VIP Industrials Portfolio sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $109.37 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $118.85.

VIP Industrials Portfolio sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $102.37 and $125.59, with an estimated average price of $115.01.

VIP Industrials Portfolio sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $48.16 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $53.57.

VIP Industrials Portfolio sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

VIP Industrials Portfolio sold out a holding in Hub Group Inc. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $71.47, with an estimated average price of $67.27.