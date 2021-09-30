Opaleye Management Inc. Buys Semler Scientific Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells ESSA Pharma Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: SMLR, FOLD, MRUS, DTIL, AADI, NCNA, AKBA, CBAY, SELB,
- Added Positions: KROS, CRNX, CMRX, KNSA, HROW, LRMR, OPTN, STRO, PRQR, FMTX,
- Reduced Positions: ETON, MGNX, SIOX, APTO, AVEO, ADMS, NLTX, FBIO, AVTX, BBIO, XOMA, AFIB, LPTX, PCVX,
- Sold Out: EPIX, MCRB, CMLF, LUMO, KZR, CRDF, PHVS, CFRX, CDTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Opaleye Management Inc.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 6,480,000 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio.
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 985,000 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
- Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 1,345,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
- Chimerix Inc (CMRX) - 5,030,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
- Harrow Health Inc (HROW) - 3,285,000 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Semler Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $129, with an estimated average price of $114.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 225,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)
Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 320,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Merus NV (MRUS)
Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 100,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL)
Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Precision BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 163,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI)
Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Aadi Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.66, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NuCana PLC (NCNA)
Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in NuCana PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 479,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)
Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $35.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 352,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)
Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.56%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 402,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: OptiNose Inc (OPTN)
Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in OptiNose Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.8. The stock is now traded at around $1.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,558,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)
Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $9.91.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $12.54.Sold Out: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)
Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $6.63.Sold Out: Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO)
Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Lumos Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $9.43.Sold Out: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)
Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.31.
