Opaleye Management Inc. Buys Semler Scientific Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells ESSA Pharma Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Opaleye Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Semler Scientific Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, sells ESSA Pharma Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc, Lumos Pharma Inc, Kezar Life Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opaleye Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Opaleye Management Inc. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opaleye Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opaleye+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opaleye Management Inc.
  1. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 6,480,000 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 985,000 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 1,345,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. Chimerix Inc (CMRX) - 5,030,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
  5. Harrow Health Inc (HROW) - 3,285,000 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
New Purchase: Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Semler Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $129, with an estimated average price of $114.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 225,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 320,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Merus NV (MRUS)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 100,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Precision BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 163,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Aadi Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.66, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NuCana PLC (NCNA)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in NuCana PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 479,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $35.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 352,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.56%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 402,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: OptiNose Inc (OPTN)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in OptiNose Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.8. The stock is now traded at around $1.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,558,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $9.91.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $12.54.

Sold Out: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $6.63.

Sold Out: Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Lumos Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $9.43.

Sold Out: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Opaleye Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Opaleye Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Opaleye Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Opaleye Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Opaleye Management Inc. keeps buying
