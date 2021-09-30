VIP Energy Portfolio Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Energy Transfer LP, Sells BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: CVE, ET, RRC,

CVE, ET, RRC, Added Positions: TTE, COP, OVV, XOG, CNQ, CPE, TE, FANG, XEC, SM, AR, NOG, AES, EVA, REGI,

TTE, COP, OVV, XOG, CNQ, CPE, TE, FANG, XEC, SM, AR, NOG, AES, EVA, REGI, Reduced Positions: BP, RDS.B, CVX, WMB, LNG, EOG, APA, PSX, PXD, VLO, BKR, MPC, FTI, VST, PUMP, XOM, OXY, HES, DVN, SLB, NBR, CHX, DAR, TGP, NESR, NEX, OII, PDCE, WHD, TRGP, MGY, ODL, VNOM, GLNG,

BP, RDS.B, CVX, WMB, LNG, EOG, APA, PSX, PXD, VLO, BKR, MPC, FTI, VST, PUMP, XOM, OXY, HES, DVN, SLB, NBR, CHX, DAR, TGP, NESR, NEX, OII, PDCE, WHD, TRGP, MGY, ODL, VNOM, GLNG, Sold Out: SU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Energy Transfer LP, Ovintiv Inc, Range Resources Corp, sells BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Energy Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Energy Portfolio owns 54 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 640,218 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 212,116 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.56% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 219,789 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.08% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 151,120 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.9% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 74,944 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94%

VIP Energy Portfolio initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 905,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Energy Portfolio initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 392,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Energy Portfolio initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Energy Portfolio added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 1599.68%. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 107,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Energy Portfolio added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 127.49%. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 72,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Energy Portfolio added to a holding in by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $57.79, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Energy Portfolio added to a holding in Callon Petroleum Co by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $59.51, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Energy Portfolio sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $25.21.