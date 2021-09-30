VIP Energy Portfolio Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Energy Transfer LP, Sells BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corp

Logo
Investment company VIP Energy Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Energy Transfer LP, Ovintiv Inc, Range Resources Corp, sells BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Energy Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Energy Portfolio owns 54 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Energy Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+energy+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Energy Portfolio
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 640,218 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 212,116 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.56%
  3. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 219,789 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.08%
  4. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 151,120 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.9%
  5. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 74,944 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94%
New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

VIP Energy Portfolio initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 905,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

VIP Energy Portfolio initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 392,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

VIP Energy Portfolio initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

VIP Energy Portfolio added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 1599.68%. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 107,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

VIP Energy Portfolio added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 127.49%. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 72,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: (XOG)

VIP Energy Portfolio added to a holding in by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $57.79, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)

VIP Energy Portfolio added to a holding in Callon Petroleum Co by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $59.51, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

VIP Energy Portfolio sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $25.21.



