VIP Real Estate Portfolio Buys Washington REIT, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Sells Realogy Holdings Corp, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Washington REIT, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Phillips Edison Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells Realogy Holdings Corp, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Real Estate Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Real Estate Portfolio owns 30 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 217,100 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 360,154 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 267,300 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% CubeSmart (CUBE) - 638,200 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 250,500 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%

VIP Real Estate Portfolio initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 123,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Real Estate Portfolio initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $256.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Real Estate Portfolio initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $31, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 64,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Real Estate Portfolio initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Real Estate Portfolio initiated holding in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 64,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Real Estate Portfolio added to a holding in Washington REIT by 207.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $24.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 255,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Real Estate Portfolio added to a holding in CoreCivic Inc by 138.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 229,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Real Estate Portfolio sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.66.