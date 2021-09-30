VIP Technology Portfolio Buys Teradyne Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc

- New Purchases: TER, PATH, DIDI,
- Added Positions: ZM, PYPL, NFLX, ABNB, ADBE, MCHP, TWLO, ADSK, SNAP,
- Reduced Positions: LRCX, UBER, NVDA, MSFT, MRVL,
- Sold Out: SNOW,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Technology Portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,651,660 shares, 22.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,115,800 shares, 18.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 502,600 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 278,165 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 1,060,404 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
VIP Technology Portfolio initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $161.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 163,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
VIP Technology Portfolio initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
VIP Technology Portfolio initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
VIP Technology Portfolio added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $183.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 168,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
VIP Technology Portfolio added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $605.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
VIP Technology Portfolio added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 111,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
VIP Technology Portfolio sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Technology Portfolio.
