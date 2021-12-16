Logo
Switch Scores Highest Environmental Rating on S&P Global ESG Credit Indicator Report Card

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Switch is the only company to achieve an E-1 rating among more than 180 corporate issuers within S&P's Global Telecom coverage

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), ("Switch"), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, today announced that is has received the highest Environmental rating, "E-1", from S&P Global's new ESG Credit Indicator Report Card. Switch is the only company among more than 180 issuers in its Global Telecom sector coverage to achieve an E-1 rating, including other public and private peers in the U.S. data center industry. S&P Global is introducing this ESG Report Card as a supplemental component to its already well-known corporate credit ratings and analysis.

switch_black_logo.jpg

S&P Global rates companies in each ESG category from 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Receiving an E-1 rating is an extremely high bar to achieve. Beyond its commitment to sourcing 100 percent green power, S&P Global also identified Switch's industry leading Power Usage Effectiveness rating and the sustainability of Switch's design and operations as key factors in achieving the top Environmental rating within its Global Telecom sector coverage. Switch also received scores for Social (S-2) and Governance (G-2) which were among the highest in its peer group.

The S&P report states: "The company's unique facility designs and renewable energy usage make it better positioned than its broader peer group and allow for better operational efficiency and lower prices to customers, supporting its competitive position. The company has achieved 100% renewable energy power consumption with zero Scope 2 carbon emissions since 2016. Separately, its patented innovations in design, power, cooling, and density allow its data centers to operate with industry-leading power usage efficiency."

"Receiving this prestigious recognition from S&P Global is an accomplishment we are very proud of," said Switch President Thomas Morton. "Our Founder and CEO Rob Roy's vision to lead not only in clean energy procurement, but to also sustainable operations, design and efficiency is a true differentiator in our industry."

About Switch
Switch (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=LA09414&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-scores-highest-environmental-rating-on-sp-global-esg-credit-indicator-report-card-301446039.html

SOURCE Switch, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09414&Transmission_Id=202112160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09414&DateId=20211216
