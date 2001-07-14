Logo
EML Congratulates AptPay For Launching Its First Digital Payments Gaming Client In Canada

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is excited to power AptPay's inaugural gaming and gambling General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) program in Canada with new client Woodbine Entertainment, Canada's largest horse racing operator and home of world-class horse racing. EML's in-person gambling and in-app gaming products help casinos go cashless through AptPay's integrated platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005038/en/

EML_AptPay_image_Dec._16.jpg

EML's partner AptPay is delighted to be live with its first digital payments gaming client in Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

The digital and physical payment solution is ideal for the instant disbursement of winnings. Physical cards are tap-ready for contactless payments throughout Canada.

''Through this incredible partnership for AptPay with Woodbine's HPIbet, consumers can finally receive their winnings in real-time from wagering. They can push money directly to accepting bank accounts or have a reloadable prepaid card issued instantly in the new year. This is the first program in Canada allowing winnings to be instantly disbursed to patrons,'' stated Shams Syed, CEO at AptPay.

''EML is delighted to support AptPay's gaming and gambling ambitions in Canada and future growth plans across the North American market,'' noted Ailie Kofoid, CEO Americas at EML.

Shams Syed recently spoke during 'The Next Generation of Gaming' session at EML.CON+Global.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005038r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005038/en/

