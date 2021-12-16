Logo
GoPro Releases 4th Annual Million Dollar Challenge Video, Announces International Award Recipients

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Nearly 28,000 Submissions from 131 Countries Were Entered for the Opportunity to Earn an Equal Cut of $1 Million

The Resulting Two-Minute Video is 100% User-Generated + Captured on Flagship HERO10 Black

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced the release of its fourth annual Million Dollar Challenge video. The 100% user-generated highlight reel features video captured exclusively on the newest flagship HERO10 Black camera. This year, 70 clips made the final cut, resulting in 61 creators receiving $16,393.44 for their submission.

Million_Dollar_Challenge.jpg

The Million Dollar Challenge opened for submissions when HERO10 launched on Sept. 16 and closed 11 weeks later, on Dec. 2. The call to action was simple: capture something cinematically captivating that also highlighted a feature on the new HERO10 Black, and then submit it to GoPro Awards. Creators were able to submit as many video clips as they'd like, no strings attached.

Ultimately, nearly 28,000 clips from all over the world were submitted, representing the local faces and places of 131 countries. From Albania and Andorra to Zambia and Zimbabwe, the GoPro team reviewed more than 230 hours of video clips for consideration. At 6 a.m. PT today, 61 amazing creators woke up (or stayed up) to learn that they'd been immortalized in the HERO10 Black Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel and had each earned $16,393.44—their equal share of the $1 million purse.

Creators took to the skies, literally, resulting in the most FPV footage ever featured in a Million Dollar Challenge. This alongside the incredibly crisp 5.3K resolution, up to 8X slo-mo and insane HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization of HERO10 Black made for the most diverse Million Dollar Challenge reel to-date, from toddlers in hamper races to sailboat races across tropical seas, there's something to WOW everyone.

"Congratulations to the 61 incredibly talented featured creators. This year's Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel ignites a fire within, and it comes from more than just incredible athleticism and stunts, although we can't get enough of those. It's because the colors AND the creators themselves have never been more vibrant," says GoPro CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman. "You all, along with HERO10 Black, just helped us deliver the most compelling, 100% user-generated highlight reel we've ever made. Thank you."

Powered by the new GP2 processor, this year's submissions celebrated HERO10 Black's eye-popping video up to 5.3k60 (2X slow motion), 4K120 (4X slow motion) and 1080p240 (8X slow motion), next-generation HyperSmooth 4.0, and 23MP photos. And GP2 dramatically improves the camera's operating speed and fluidity—everything is faster with HERO10 Black. As well as the Max Lens Mod accessory, which easily swaps with the standard HERO10 Black camera lens to bring Max SuperView—the widest, most immersive field of view—as well as Max HyperSmooth with a full 360˚ Horizon Lock to HERO10 Black.

The HERO10 Black Million Dollar Challenge video can be seen here—just don't forget to breathe.

For a complete list of GoPro Million Dollar Challenge award recipients, visit GoPro's blog. Visit GoPro.com to learn more about HERO10 Black and Max Lens Mod.

About GoPro, Inc.

GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

GoPro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF09629&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-releases-4th-annual-million-dollar-challenge-video-announces-international-award-recipients-301446378.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF09629&Transmission_Id=202112160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF09629&DateId=20211216
