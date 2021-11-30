Logo
Cohen & Steers Awarded "Real Assets Manager of the Year" by Chief Investment Officer Magazine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), announced today that it has been awarded "Real Assets Manager of the Year" at the 2021 Industry Innovation Awards.

Hosted by Chief Investment Officer Magazine, the Industry Innovation Awards recognize management firms that have "truly and reliably enhanced the portfolios of their clients" using innovative approaches to asset management. Winners were chosen by the CIO editorial team in conjunction with an advisory board of chief investment officers.

Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, said:
"Throughout Cohen & Steers' 35-year history, we have been committed to innovating distinctive, alpha-generating strategies in real assets and providing investment excellence for our clients. We are proud to be recognized for delivering on this commitment and we thank our clients for their continued trust."

As a leading real assets manager, Cohen & Steers continues to develop its investment capabilities to support innovation, including:

With five offices across three continents and over $100b in assets1, Cohen & Steers scale and expertise serves investors world-wide.

To view the full list of winners, click here. To view the award methodology, click here.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

(1) Assets under management as of November 30, 2021 were $100.2 billion.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

favicon.png?sn=NY09413&sd=2021-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-awarded-real-assets-manager-of-the-year-by-chief-investment-officer-magazine-301446497.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09413&Transmission_Id=202112160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09413&DateId=20211216
