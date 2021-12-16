Logo
Jobs Report: Holiday Hiring Up 47% Compared to Pre-Pandemic Figures

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Over 2 million part-time and flexible hour jobs posted; PeopleReady releases list of top holiday jobs hiring right now

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From skyrocketing job postings, the holiday hiring season is in full swing with plenty of opportunities for those looking to make extra money for gifts, travel and more. The number of part-time and flexible hour jobs have soared recently to 47% higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a new job market analysis out today from staffing firm PeopleReady. Over 2 million part-time and flexible hour jobs have been posted between September and October of this year, compared to just over 1.2 million for the same period in 2019.

PR_CLR_MD_2021__JPEG___NEW_Logo.jpg

Jobs packing, shipping and delivering items along with hospitality-related positions are the most in demand, notes PeopleReady in their analysis of millions of jobs. The staffing firm is also releasing its list of top part-time and flexible hour jobs hiring right now.

"Businesses are embracing the improved economy with a much more optimistic outlook toward holiday hiring, which is creating new opportunities for people who rely on part-time jobs for additional income this time of year," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "The continued growth of these kinds of jobs in sectors like hospitality and warehousing are key indicators that this year's holiday season will continue to provide strong job opportunities for those seeking work."

Based on its analysis of part-time and flexible job postings across the U.S., PeopleReady found that the most in-demand jobs this holiday season include:

  • Restaurant servers
  • Warehouse associates
  • Package handlers
  • Prep cooks
  • Cleaners and housekeepers
  • Order fillers/package sorters
  • Bartenders

PeopleReady has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities, via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

About PeopleReady
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF10282&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobs-report-holiday-hiring-up-47-compared-to-pre-pandemic-figures-301446592.html

SOURCE PeopleReady

