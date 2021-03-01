SCIENTIFIC GAMES AND WESTERN CANADA LOTTERY CORPORATION KICK OFF SINGLE GAME SPORTS BETTING

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SCIENTIFIC GAMES AND WESTERN CANADA LOTTERY CORPORATION KICK OFF SINGLE GAME SPORTS BETTING

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WCLC Launches Real-Time Odds, Futures and Single Game Sports Bets at Lottery Retailers

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") and its longtime Canadian customer, Western Canada Lottery Corporation ("WCLC") introduced an array of new offerings for players, including single game sports lottery betting, real-time odds and futures. The launch is powered by Scientific Games Lottery's sports betting engine, customized for WCLC to integrate directly with its central gaming system also provided by the Company. Scientific Games Lottery's global sports betting business provides sports products and services to multiple lotteries in Canada, Europe and the U.S.

WCLC_Sports.jpg

"We're extremely proud of the hard work by both the WCLC and Scientific Games Lottery teams that helped us rejuvenate the sports betting experience in western Canada and introduce real-time odds, futures and single game betting," said Tedda Sandercock, Vice President of IT for WCLC. "By integrating new sports betting functionality with our gaming system, we're now able to offer players an experience they've never had before."

As part of the modernization, WCLC offers several betting options under the umbrella of SPORT SELECT, including Point Spread, Pro-Line, Props, Over/Under, Pools, and Futures. There is a $100 limit on wagers.

"By using the new ticket builder functionality found online at sportselect.com, players can make their picks using real-time odds to generate a QR code which they then take to a lottery retailer to purchase their ticket," said Sandercock. "We're thrilled to offer this convenient new online approach to building a betting slip, while maintaining a more traditional method of building a ticket at retail for players who prefer it."

"We are excited to collaborate with WCLC to bring another first-to-market lottery offering to western Canada and support WCLC's strategic plan and generate maximum proceeds for the provincial partners it serves. This is another great example of a multi-channel solution from Scientific Games Lottery technology that is modernizing the lottery experience," said Christian KOMETER, Managing Director International Lottery Systems for Scientific Games.

In addition to the new sports betting solution and central gaming systems technology, Scientific Games also provides WCLC with an online subscription program that utilizes a player account management platform as well as online instant games.

The Company launched the world's first secure retail instant game in 1974, the first digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is the leading provider of lottery interactive games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs, and other interactive products and services in the U.S. lottery industry. The Company provides games, technology and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including nearly every North American lottery.

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

About WCLC
WCLC is a Canadian non-profit organization authorized to manage, conduct, and operate lottery activities as agent for the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba – as well as the Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories. WCLC is also a Regional Marketing Organization of the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation (ILC), an organization incorporated and authorized to manage and conduct national lotteries across Canada.

Media Inquiries:
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

sg_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA09881&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-and-western-canada-lottery-corporation-kick-off-single-game-sports-betting-301446433.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09881&Transmission_Id=202112160905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09881&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment