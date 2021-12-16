Logo
Supermicro Announces World's First TPCx-HCI Benchmark Result

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Supermicro, AMD, and VMware Collaborate to Deliver Unprecedented Performance for HCI Database Workloads

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in high-performance computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announces the first published TPCx-HCI benchmark result, with a measured performance of 4,790.18 tpsHCI at $49.60/tpsHCI. Working with AMD and VMware, Supermicro used 3rd Generation AMD EPYC™ processor-based servers and VMware vSphere 7.0 Update 2, setting a world record and demonstrating industry-leading performance for computational-intensive workloads for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) environments.

Supermicro_World_First_TPCx_HBI.jpg

"The TPCx-HCI benchmark showcases a total IT solution for HCI workloads and reflects the fastest and most cost-effective solution for environments where a vast number of virtual machines are required," said Raju Penumatcha, SVP, and chief product officer, Supermicro. "Supermicro is committed to delivering industry-leading solutions based on collaborative work with AMD and VMware to give our customers total solutions based on the industry's broadest portfolio of Hyperconverged products including BigTwin®, FatTwin®, SuperBlade®, and others that are tuned and optimized to perform under the most demanding workloads."

The cluster ran on four Supermicro WIO A+ Servers (model AS -1114S-WN10RT), each with one AMD EPYC™ 7713 processor and 1TB of main memory. Overall, in the cluster, the processors had a total of 256 cores, with simultaneous multithreading enabled for a total of 512 threads. The VMs ran the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 operating system and PostgreSQL 10.6 database management system (DBMS).

TPC Express Benchmark HCI (TPCx-HCI) was developed by the Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC) for measuring the performance of HCI. The benchmark measures the performance of HCI clusters under a demanding database workload. It stresses the virtualized hardware and software of converged storage, networking, and compute resources of the HCI platform.

"AMD EPYC processors continue to showcase their world record performance capabilities across a variety of workloads, including HCI," said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions, AMD. "We're excited to continue our work with Supermicro to deliver high-performance systems for their customers while adding another world record to the more than 250 that AMD EPYC processors already hold."

"Over 30,000 VMware customers trust VMware vSphere® and vSAN™ hyperconverged infrastructure for their mission-critical workloads; we believe these leading results are due to the consistent performance built into our enterprise-grade solution," said Paul Turner, Vice President at VMware. "We are pleased to jointly certify our HCI software with VMware vSAN ReadyNode™ partners, including Supermicro."

The full report can be downloaded from: http://tpc.org/tpcx-hci/results/tpcxhci_result_detail5-5801.asp

About Supermicro

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming to being a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT and switch systems, software and services while continuing to deliver advanced high-volume motherboard, power and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in US, Taiwan and Netherlands) leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF09762&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supermicro-announces-worlds-first-tpcx-hci-benchmark-result-301446181.html

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF09762&Transmission_Id=202112160905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF09762&DateId=20211216
